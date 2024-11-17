Jake Paul reflects on record-breaking success of Mike Tyson fight, surpassing UFC milestones: "Bigger gate than every UFC event history"

Jake Paul celebrated the record-breaking success of his latest boxing triumph against Mike Tyson.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Paul made history. The main event between him and Tyson may not have reached expectations, but 'The Problem Child' has a reason to celebrate. The Netflix event filled 70,000+ seats, generating around $18 million in ticket sales.

Earlier today, the UFC's top six ticket-sale gates were posted on X, with September's event in the Sphere being number one with a reported gate of just over $21 million. Paul responded by claiming his event against Tyson surpassed those numbers:

"Crazy that we did a bigger gate than every UFC event history & that company is 30+ years old. Biggest gate of Mike Tyson’s career. Biggest attendance of Mike’s career. Biggest viewership of Mike’s career. Biggest combat sports gate in US combat sports history outside of Las Vegas. It takes 2 to tango #PaulTyson @MostVpromotions"

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson also created shockingly impressive viewership numbers for Netflix, which broadcasted the event to expand into live sports. According to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, around sixty million households worldwide reportedly watched the boxing event.

Jake Paul credits himself, Mike Tyson, Amanda Serrano, and Katie Taylor for event success

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson wasn't the only reason the November 15 event was a massive success. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor battled in a rematch following their legendary war in April 2022.

Taylor vs. Serrano delivered once again with an entertaining battle. Taylor retained her undisputed women's super lightweight title status by unanimous decision.

Paul deserves most of the credit for perfectly marketing his fight against Tyson. With that said, 'The Problem Child' took to Twitter and gave credit to everyone else involved, including Serrano, Taylor, and Most Valuable Promotions:

"9th biggest US gate in history boxing or MMA. Me, Mike Tyson, Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor & MVP did that @MostVpromotions God is great"

Jake Paul extended his professional boxing record to 11-1 by defeating Mike Tyson. Considering the event's success, the 27-year-old will have plenty of options depending on how he wants his fighting career to play out.

