“Maybe a $100 million and walk away” - Kamaru Usman makes eye-opening remark about Jake Paul trying to box Canelo Alvarez 

Kamaru Usman doesn't believe Jake Paul should fight Canelo Alvarez unless he's ending his boxing career.

Earlier this month, Paul and Mike Tyson made millions for a controversial boxing match. The heavyweight legend likely won't return to the ring anytime soon, while 'The Problem Child' is working on what's next behind the scenes.

Following his win against Tyson, Paul primarily mentioned two fighters during his post-fight interview and on social media. The YouTuber-turned-fighter claimed Canelo Alvarez needed him more than the other way around.

Meanwhile, Paul also called out Conor McGregor for a fight in boxing or MMA.

During his podcast with Henry Cejudo, former UFC champion Kamaru Usman had this to say about Paul potentially fighting Canelo:

"Canelo will hurt him. No, I don't think [Jake Paul wants to fight Canelo]. I don't think so, unless he's done with his career. Unless he doesn't care. Unless he wants to grab the cash, maybe 100 million, and walk away. Yes, then I agree. Jake Paul, more power to you, go ahead and do it. But, if you really care about having a boxing career and continuing that career, why would you want to fight a guy like Canelo?" [20:23-21:00]

Usman continued:

"I do think Canelo will hurt him. Jake Paul is of course a lot bigger, much bigger than him, but Canelo is not the kind of guy that will play these games. Canelo is not the type of guy that will carry you for a round or two or three or four. Canelo will go in there and hurt you. So, I don't like that fight." [21:01-21:20]

Watch Kamaru Usman's comments about Paul potentially fighting Alvarez starting at 20:23 below:

Who could Jake Paul fight next?

Jake Paul has continuously claimed his goal is to become a professional boxing world champion. Before moving on to fellow contenders, 'The Problem Child' arguably has two opponents that he could fight next.

Paul could try to avenge his loss against Tommy Fury. They fought in February 2023, with Fury emerging victorious by split decision. Fury must first take care of business against former UFC fighter Darren Till on January 18, 2025.

'The Problem Child' could also fight KSI in 2025. The social media influencers have taken a similar path in boxing and established a heated rivalry along the way.

