Ham Seo Hee expecting Stamp to bring typical striking game into world title clash

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will look to use all her experience to overcome one of the most dangerous opponents of her career.

With current divisional queen 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee taking time off to focus on family and self-improvement, the two top contenders in the atomweight MMA division will meet to crown the interim world champion.

Unbeaten since signing with ONE Championship, the South Korean veteran and No.2-ranked contender has earned the right to take on one of the biggest stars in the promotion, Stamp Fairtex.

Transitioning to MMA as a former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion under the ONE banner, there is no doubt what her greatest strengths are.

The 25-year-old Thai superstar is a nightmare match-up for any MMA fighter whenever she turns a fight into a stand-up war.

That being said, this leaves Ham Seo Hee with no doubts over how her opponent will approach this contest, allowing her to try and plan around it.

With 34 professional fights under her belt, the veteran has faced a lot of different styles throughout her career and that experience could prove to be invaluable in this fight.

On Friday, September 29, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, we will finally find out whether she has an answer to the devastating striking of Stamp.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ham Seo Hee spoke about her prediction for how her opponent will approach this contest:

“Fighters don’t really change their styles that easily or frequently. So, my expectations are that Stamp will come with a strategy that she’s always shown, the same type of game she’s always brought. So, we prepared accordingly for that."

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, September 29.