Ham Seo Hee on her ‘sole objective’ of becoming ONE world champion: “There’s nothing more I could lose”

South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee has her sights fixed on becoming a world champion when she takes the ONE Circle this week. It is something she said is going to be the highlight of 16 years of hard work in the game.

‘Hamzzang’ is vying for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

Ham Seo Hee will take on the No. 1 contender in the division Stamp Fairtex in the headliner for the event, happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

During the virtual press conference for the event, Ham Seo Hee took time to share what her upcoming fight means to her, particularly if she ends up winning.

The 36-year-old Team MAD standout said:

“If I were to win the ONE Championship title, that would be everything I was looking for in my life. That would be the sole objective that I had, and I don’t think there’s nothing more that I could lose if I were to win this ONE Championship title.”

Check out the press conference below:

Ham Seo Hee is on a roll, winning nine straight, the last three under ONE Championship. Her most recent victory came back in March, where she defeated Itsuki Hirata of Japan by unanimous decision.

She is coming into the contest 11 years older than her opponent, but she said it is not going to be a problem because it is no longer new to her. In fact, Ham Seo Hee sees it as an advantage and she is going to bank on her experience to get the win.

Stamp, for her part, is gunning to become the first-ever three-sport world champion in ONE Championship, having held at one point the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles simultaneously.

The Thai superstar is coming off an impressive second-round knockout victory over American Alyse Anderson in her last fight in May in the United States. The win also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus.

ONE Championship is holding an interim championship fight in the atomweight division as reigning division queen Angela Lee remains on a hiatus for personal reasons.