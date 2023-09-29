Ham Seo Hee won’t crumble to Stamp’s damaging leg kicks: “I’m not going to lose against that”

Ham Seo Hee has faced some of the most dangerous strikers throughout her lengthy MMA career. And with that experience, the South Korean veteran vows not to fall prey to Stamp Fairtex’s heavy kicking game later this week.

On Friday, September 29, in U.S. primetime, Stamp and Ham will headline ONE Fight Night 14 to determine the interim women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

Both world-class female fighters have diverse skill sets, making their fight must-see action.

One of Stamp’s primary striking tools is her vicious leg kicks. During the ONE Fight Night 14 virtual press conference, Ham Seo Hee had this to say about her upcoming opponent’s dangerous kicks:

“I know that Stamp is really good at delivering kick damages and I’m not going to lose against that. I’m also quite good at defense against this and until now, I’ve done really well so there's no issues around that at all for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Over the past five years, Stamp Fairtex has become one of the biggest superstars in ONE Championship.

Along with her outgoing personality, Stamp has won world titles in the women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing division. She was also crowned the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix Champion.

With a win on Friday, the top-ranked Stamp would become the first fighter in promotional history to win a world title in three different sports.

Standing in Stamp Fairtex’s way is No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee. The South Korean-born fighter made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021 with a professional MMA record of 23-8.

‘Hamzzang’ fought Denice Zamboanga in back-to-back fights to start her promotional tenure. Ham won the first by a widely debated split decision and the other by unanimous decision.

In March this year, Ham made a statement by defeating Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision, leading to her world title fight later this week.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will be the last of three female world championship matchups on Friday.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium event, known as ONE Fight Night 14, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.