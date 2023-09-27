“I’m leaning towards Stamp” - Angela Lee sees former foe beating Ham Seo Hee for interim atomweight MMA gold

Reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee is favoring her former adversary Stamp Fairtex in the upcoming interim world title match at ONE Fight Night 14.

Lee is currently on break from the sport and will be watching the Thai superstar lock horns with No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the promotion's interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

ONE caught up with 'Unstoppable' for her take on the main event of the September 29 card at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

"The reigning atomweight MMA queen makes her pick ☝️ Who you got in Friday's World Title main event? 👊 @angelaleemma @stamp_fairtex"

In the video, Lee said:

"For me, I think I'm personally leaning towards Stamp [Fairtex] to win this fight. But we will see. Anything can happen in a fight. But it will be exciting for sure."

Considering what the Thai superstar put her through in their match at ONE X last year, it's perhaps not a surprise that Angela Lee would pick her.

Lee was nearly knocked out by her challenger with a crushing left hook to the liver in the first round. If not for the Singaporean-American living up to her moniker, she would have been stopped that night.

Instead, Lee sprung back to life in the second round and submitted the flamboyant Thai striker via a rear-naked choke. Now, more than a year since their encounter, Stamp Fairtex will be fighting once again for gold and potentially another shot at Angela Lee.

Lee recently made the rounds in social media when she opened up about her sister Victoria's heartbreaking suicide last year and her own attempt on her life back six years ago. She then launched 'Fightstory', a non-profit organization advocating mental health amongst combat athletes.

It's been rumored that Angela Lee will make an appearance at ONE Fight Night 14. It's been circulating that she will make a huge announcement at some point during the event. Be sure to tune in.

The historic fight card will take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.