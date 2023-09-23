Angela Lee “proud and nervous at the same time” upon learning of daughter Ava’s martial arts dreams

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee is one of the most dominant world champions in the sport today. She is also one of the few world champions who are also full-time mothers. This is one of the most amazing aspects of her personality. Her being a great mother and protector somehow emanates in her unstoppable fighting style.

The Singaporean-American world champion recently participated in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. One of the more interesting questions asked by fans was what Lee thought about the idea of her young daughter, Ava, trying her hand at professional fighting.

Here's a screenshot of the question and subsequent answer from Lee:

Angela Lee in an AMA session on Reddit

To her fan's question about Ava, Lee answered with:

"My daughter literally told me and my husband yesterday, "I wanna be a fighter!" She is 2 years old. I was proud and nervous at the same time. I think martial arts is so great for any individual, especially children, to build their confidence. However, there are many different levels to martial arts, each with their own set of rewards and challenges. My husband and I will follow our daughters lead in what she wishes to pursue in life. We shall see what that is!"

You can read Lee's full AMA session here.

At the moment, Angela Lee is taking some time away from the sport to heal from the tragic death of her sister and fellow ONE MMA fighter Victoria Lee. She recently made the rounds in the media when she opened up about Victoria's heartbreaking suicide and her own attempt on her life back in 2017. Lee then launched "Fightstory", a non-profit organization that advocates mental health amongst combat athletes.

Angela Lee defined Fightstory in her own words:

"Fightstory is a mental health non-profit organization created by combat athletes for fighters of all walks of life to share their story, inspire hope, and build a community for all to thrive in their mental and physical wellness journey. We believe stories can save lives.”

At the moment, Angela Lee is scheduled to make an appearance at ONE Fight Night 14, where an interim ONE women's atomweight world title will be up for grabs between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee due to Lee's absence. It's been circulating that Lee will make a huge announcement during the event. Be sure to tune in.

The historic event will take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.