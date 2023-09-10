“What a lovely tribute from the heart” - Fans share love for Victoria Lee after Angela Lee's tribute to her sister

ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee recently posted a heartfelt tribute to her fallen sister and fellow ONE fighter, Victoria Lee. Victoria, nicknamed 'The Prodigy', had a promising run in the promotion with three straight stoppage wins at just 17 years old.

Tragically, she passed away late last year, prompting her father Ken to close their gym permanently and her brother and sister, ONE double champ Christian Lee and the aforementioned Angela, to go on indefinite hiatus.

In her Instagram post, Angela Lee posted a T-shirt design that pays tribute to Victoria:

"This design was created from a desire to honor my sister in a beautiful way. As I put this design together, I tried to incorporate all of the different aspects that was Victoria. Of course it was not possible but I tried. Her words are what makes this so powerful and unique. Her wisdom, her appreciation of life, her kindness and her willingness to give back and pay it forward. That's what we're doing sis. I love you forever 🦋🌻✨"

Angela Lee added in the caption:

"I will be giving these shirts to each member who has joined our FIGHTSTORY Team for the walk on 9/9. If you have joined our team, please DM @fightstoryofficial your name and size"

Fans are showing love for Victoria in the comments section:

Comments on Angela Lee's post

@stronger.braver.fighter said:

"That's so beautiful Angela, what a lovely tribute from the heart. Victoria will always be remembered and her memory always cherished ❤️❤️❤️ #LiveLikeVictoria"

ONE women's atomweight fighter Alyse Anderson showed tremendous support for her division's undisputed champion:

"Can't wait to buy mine. i love the message I love the design all of it is so beautiful ❤️ #livelikevictoria her story and memory will inspire so many people ❤️❤️❤️"

@kinetx.art, like Alyse Anderson, is in full support for Angela Lee's cause for her late sister:

"This so beautiful, while also so sad. I will definitely purchase when available"

At the moment, there's no official word yet on when Angela Lee will return to action. In her absence, ONE has put together an interim ONE women's atomweight world title bout between her former challenger, Stamp Fairtex, and South Korean star Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

The ground-breaking event will take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.