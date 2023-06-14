"Hard to even look at U.S. flag with respect" - Sean Strickland critical about Donald Trump arrest before elections

Sean Strickland is unhappy about former US president Donald Trump being hit with 37 criminal charges before the 2024 presidential elections. This is the first time a former president has faced federal charges in American history.

For context, Trump is facing a 37-count indictment accusing him of allegedly storing highly classified documents, including US military plans and nuclear programs, at his private resort Mar-A-Lago in Florida. The files were found during a raid by the FBI at the estate last year.

Court documents reveal that Donald Trump is facing criminal charges, including unauthorized possession of classified material, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to law enforcement. It is thought that if found guilty, the 77-year-old could face significant prison time.

While Sean Strickland claimed that he's not a fan of the 45th POTUS, he does not agree with the idea of charging the Republican juggernaut before the presidential election in 2024. Taking to Twitter, 'Tarzan' wrote:

"Not a Trump fan but man 37 charges before an election..... .. Hard to even look at a U.S. flag with respect these days."

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is coming off a win against Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year and is booked to face Abusupiyan Magomedov on July 1 at UFC on ESPN 48.

Fans react to Sean Strickland criticizing Donald Trump's arrest

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is well-known for voicing his unfiltered takes on social and political issues. The 32-year-old unabashedly speaks his mind on social media, often causing controversial debates among fans and followers.

In his latest tweet, 'Tarzan' went off about Donald Trump's recent arrest and boldly claimed that he can't even look at a US flag without feeling ashamed. Given his verbal attack on the US justice system and the flag, fans didn't hold back and lambasted Strickland in the comments section.

One fan sarcastically pointed out:

"Well Sean he did commit these crimes after he was president… that’s the whole point."

Another fan joked:

"Honestly Dana should be the president so he can not pay politicians as well as fighters."

Another fan wrote:

"Crimes are crimes. No one is above the law, least of all the orange criminal."

One user pointed out:

"He’s guilty Sean. This is very detailed and extensive with mountains of evidence."

Another user went at Strickland for his hypocrisy and wrote:

"Say you’re not a Trump fan, and immediately show, you are a Trump fan."

