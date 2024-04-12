“Harnessed some GOAT power” - Liam Harrison recalls incredible gesture Muay Thai icon Saenchai made to him during rivalry

Muay Thai legend Saenchai once gave Liam Harrison a gift that kept on giving.

With over two decades and 100 fights to his credit, the 'Hitman' has stepped inside the ring with some of the biggest names in the art of eight limbs, including perhaps the greatest of all time, Saenchai.

Looking back on their iconic rivalry that saw them square off on three separate occasions, Harrison recalled the Thai icon's grand gesture towards him following their first meeting in 2009.

"First time I fought Saenchai, he gave me his shorts after the fight," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "I then wore those shorts to beat another legend of that era the most feared puncher around Anuwat Kaewsamrit …He clearly harnessed some [GOAT] power and left them in the shorts for me … I also leant these shorts to @darrentill2.0 after my fight with Anuwat and he won in them as well. Good times."

Saenchai commented on Harrison's post, writing:

"Miss you my friend."

Liam Harrison is ready for a tough test against a younger opponent in his ONE Championship return

Nearly two years removed from a devastating knee injury suffered during his ONE on Prime Video 1 clash with Nong-O Hama, Liam Harrison will return to the Circle determined to climb back into the win column at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7.

Meeting Harrison inside Bangkok's Impact Arena will be Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano, who is coming off an impressive performance against Halil Kutukcu at ONE Friday Fights 38 in October.

11 years younger than Harrison, Kitano will have age on his side when he meets the 38-year-old Harrison.

"I'm all focused on this one," Harrison told Sky Sports. "Tough opponent. He's younger than me, he's going to be young, hungry looking to make a name for himself and the old boy's going to have to put him back in his place."

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

