Kayla Harrison reveals that she asked PFL to sign Cris Cyborg last year to help the former 'level up'

Kayla Harrison has revealed that she asked PFL to sign Cris Cyborg last year to help the former “level up” as a fighter.

Harrison, who won the PFL’s women’s lightweight tournament and title back in 2019, continues to build a strong body of work for herself in mixed martial arts. Since making the transition from being a judoka, she has accumulated a 9-0 record in MMA, with many expecting her to repeat as champion for the PFL in 2021.

Harrison speaks her truth

Kayla Harrison is edging towards a superstar status that will eventually require her to seek one of two champions - Amanda Nunes in the UFC or Cris Cyborg in Bellator.

However, as it turns out, Harrison campaigned for the PFL to sign Cyborg when she was a free agent. Kayla revealed her request during an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Kayla Harrison's post-fight speech was not rehearsed and was a decision to begin speaking her truth.



“Last year, or whenever Cyborg was a free agent, I pushed PFL, I pushed them so hard to sign her. I pushed them to sign tough competition and to level up my game and to level up the weight class’ game. But that’s not my job, my job is to go out there and win and that’s what I’m gonna do. Whoever it is.”

UFC president Dana White recently weighed in on Harrison's future by suggesting he doesn't know whether she's ready for the UFC. If Kayla doesn't sign for the biggest MMA promotion, a move to Bellator could be on the cards if she decides to get the Cyborg fight under her belt.

The PFL is beginning to create some momentum for itself. At the same time, Harrison is putting together all the pieces necessary for her to become a legitimate star.

Harrison is a legend in her judo career and wants to be remembered the same way in mixed martial arts. It will be exciting to see what the next phase of that process looks like in the upcoming years.