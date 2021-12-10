Has Amanda Nunes ever lost a fight in the UFC?

Amanda Nunes has lost four fights in her MMA career, including once in the UFC.

Her first loss was against Ana Maria at Prime - MMA Championship 2 in March 2008, where she was submitted via armbar in the first round. Her second defeat came against Alexis Davis in Strikeforce in September 2011, where she lost via TKO in the second round.

Nunes' third career defeat was a unanimous decision loss to Sarah D'Alelio at Invicta FC 4 in January 2013.

Her fourth and last loss came at the hands of Cat Zingano. 'Alpha' beat Nunes via TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014. It is the sole blemish on the Brazilian's UFC record and the last time she tasted defeat.

The majority of their fight was spent on the ground after both secured takedowns in the first two rounds. 'Alpha' threatened Nunes with multiple submissions from the bottom, while 'The Lioness' tried to deliver heavy blows from the top.

In the third round, Zingano was able to secure a takedown and finish Nunes via TKO. The No.1 ranked women's bantamweight at the time rained down elbows and punches on her bloodied opponent before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Apocalypse MMA @Apocalypse_MMA VIDEO: Cat Zingano crazy throws against Amanda Nunes at UFC 178 - apocalypsemma.com/2014/09/video-… http://t.co/IbbytrSdFe VIDEO: Cat Zingano crazy throws against Amanda Nunes at UFC 178 - apocalypsemma.com/2014/09/video-… http://t.co/IbbytrSdFe

Amanda Nunes is on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC

Since her loss to Zingano, 'The Lioness' has racked up a 12-fight win streak in the promotion.

Amanda Nunes is regarded by many as the most dominant female champion in UFC history. That title was once given to former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

The two squared off on December 31, 2016 at UFC 207. Despite her brutal loss to Holly Holm a year earlier, many expected Rousey to regain her title. However, it was Nunes who put on a show for the fans, obliterating Rousey in 48 seconds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since then, Amanda Nunes has been deemed unbeatable by several MMA experts. She has beaten the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. According to Dana White, 'The Lioness' will be looking to kill Julianna Pena this weekend at UFC 269 and extend her winning streak.

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by Aziel Karthak