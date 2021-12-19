Has your leg grown back - Rafael dos Anjos reminds Nate Diaz of his leg kicks following latter's jibe at Conor McGregor

Rafael dos Anjos surprised Nate Diaz with a sneak attack on Twitter as the welterweight star took shots at his rival, Conor McGregor.

Diaz took to Twitter to diss McGregor, who is currently healing from a severe leg injury he suffered earlier this year. The Stockton native stated that he won't be fighting McGregor for the third time "until his legs grow back and he beats some people."

At that point, dos Anjos chimed in to fire his own shots at Diaz. The former UFC lightweight titleholder replied by saying:

"Have your leg grow back since our last fight?"

Can I get on January card

The Brazilian fighter was referring to their meeting at UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs. Miocic in December 2014. It was a grueling affair for Diaz, who had his legs chopped with brutal leg kicks from 'RDA.' After three rounds, dos Santos ultimately secured a unanimous victory over Diaz. He went on to win the 155-pound belt in his very next fight.

Diaz has been searching for an opponent for the past few months. The beloved octagon bad-boy reportedly intends to fight out his current UFC contract before testing the open market. However, Diaz has yet to find a partner for what could potentially be his swan song in the UFC octagon.

Rafael dos Anjos almost got into a fight with Nate Diaz at Whole Foods

Rafael dos Anjos recounted a hilarious story about almost getting into a fight with Nate Diaz at a Whole Foods store in Los Angeles. The Brazilian revealed that he ran into Diaz at the supermarket as he was injured and rolling around with one leg. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, dos Santos recalled:

"So I was hungry driving back home and then I put on Google some Whole Foods around me and then I found some Whole Foods and went there to grab a bite. It was me and my wife. Then I had a little cart that you put your knee and then you start sliding, like a little scooter…and guess who was at the hot bar getting food? Nate Diaz."

"I look at him and he starts sizing me up. I looked at him and it looks like he was going to fight me with a broken foot… I was really ready to fight. He said something like ‘get better’ or something like that. I couldn’t hear well but I said, ‘Okay, congratulations on your fight’ and he walked away."

Rafael dos Anjos recounts his chance encounter with Nate Diaz:

