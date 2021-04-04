Has Nate Diaz ever been knocked out in his MMA career?

Nate Diaz is universally acknowledged as one of the toughest competitors in the fight game. He has the ability to continue fighting despite enduring an incredible amount of damage. Plus, his sturdy chin has consistently helped prevent himself from getting knocked out easily.

Throughout his 16-year long MMA career, Nate Diaz has been stopped by strikes on just one occasion, a technical knockout. The Stockton-based fighter wasn't knocked out cold, but the referee was forced to halt the contest after Diaz couldn't defend himself from Josh Thomson's ferocious strikes.

You can watch the fight below:

Nate Diaz fought Josh Thomson at UFC on Fox: Henderson vs. Melendez in 2013. Coming into the fight, the 35-year-old had eight losses under his belt, which were all either unanimous or split decision losses.

Thomson, who was making his UFC debut, used his leg kicks effectively early into round one. He also secured a late takedown to gain the upper hand at the end of the first frame.

In the second round, it was Diaz who started on a high note. However, Thomson caught him with a thunderous head kick that stunned the Stockton fighter. He then landed clean punches that folded Diaz to the canvas, and followed it up with vicious hammerfists.

Watching Diaz not being able to defend himself, referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight immediately. Thomson competed in the UFC for two more years before eventually hanging up his gloves in 2017.

Josh Thompson the first to ever stop Nate Diaz by TKO. Nate ducked right into that rolling high kick ☠. Josh hit him with at least 4-5 of them. Nate couldn't get the timing. Diaz's corner threw the towel it was such a beating. @PoliteVulture @Toby_wardell @EnochChell pic.twitter.com/ong4Lkcll7 — Alistair's Shady Horse Meat Dealer (@malevolence85) July 31, 2020

Nate Diaz's loss against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 was also a technical knockout loss on paper. After ringside doctors found him unfit to continue, Masvidal was declared the winner.

Advertisement

Nate Diaz set to make his comeback at UFC 262

Nate Diaz hasn't fought in the UFC since sharing the octagon with Jorge Masvidal. In January of this year, Dana White had hinted Diaz would make his UFC return soon, but in the 155-pound weight class.

Diaz later cleared the air by stating that he will continue competing in the welterweight division. This week, the UFC officially announced that the Stockton fighter will face the No.3 ranked welterweight, Leon Edwards, at UFC 262.

Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see uguys there 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

Edwards, who last fought Belal Muhammad, is currently on an eight-fight win streak. The bout was ruled no contest after the Brit accidentally eye-poked his opponent.