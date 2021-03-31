When did Nate Diaz last compete in the UFC?

UFC superstar Nate Diaz is widely popular for his brash ways both inside and outside the octagon. Taking his opponents to the brink, Diaz has gained an immense fan base over more than a decade of competing professionally.

However, the 35-year old has received his fair share of criticism for being indecisive about his plans. Subsequent to being inactive for nearly three years after the Conor McGregor rematch, Nate Diaz made his highly anticipated return in a winning cause against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Now, after his last outing against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, the Stockton Slugger is expected to square-off against UFC welterweight contender - Leon Edwards.

Nate Diaz will return against Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15, sources told @arielhelwani.



It will be the first five-round non-title co-main event in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/kUXHzGi60P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2021

Being the younger brother of UFC welterweight great Nick Diaz, Nate made his entry into the sport against Alejandro Garcia at WEC 12. After testing his mettle in various organizations such as Pancrase and Strikeforce, the Stockton-native made his foreseen debut with the UFC on June 23rd, 2007.

Having been a part of the promotion for well over a decade, Nate Diaz earned his stripes by going against some of the most elite fighters on the roster. But with the existing love-hate relationship between Diaz and UFC president Dana White, situations have almost ceremoniously turned into murky ones.

After a two-year layoff post the rematch with McGregor, it was announced that Nate Diaz would likely make his return against UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. However, with Poirier having to pull out of the fight citing an injury, the fight was eventually scrapped. This would breed more frustration on the part of both the UFC and Diaz, leading him into yet another short hiatus.

What happened to Nate Diaz at UFC 244?

On his return to competition post the Poirier fiasco, Nate Diaz secured a win against Anthony Pettis by way of an absolutely dominating performance at UFC 241. The Californian would go on to call out Jorge Masvidal in what was an epic post-fight interview, pushing Dana White to swiftly put together a matchup.

The UFC 244 pay-per-view massacre was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden for the infamous BMF belt. The audience in attendance were witness to three exhilarating rounds before a nasty cut over Diaz's eye forced a doctor stoppage.

Following his technical loss to Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal, Nate Diaz once again went awol. With many fans and experts speculating about the possibility of a rematch, it seemed imminent that Diaz would return to run it back. However, with COVID-19 complications encouraging Diaz to take some more time off, the rematch was quickly put to rest.

Currently, Nate Diaz is said to have signed a contract to fight British martial artist Leon Edwards at UFC 262 that's worded to go off on May 15th, 2021.

Catch Diaz's most recent post on Twitter about his upcoming headliner, here!

Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see uguys there 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

