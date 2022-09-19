Has Paddy Pimblett ever missed weight in MMA? 

While Paddy Pimblett is away from training camp, he is known to enjoy his food and bulk way above his fighting weight. In fact, during an episode of Steve O's Wild Ride podcast, the Liverpudlian weighed in at 206 pounds.

Pimblett's out-of-camp habits make some wonder whether Paddy Pimblett has struggled to shed the pounds again for fight night, and the answer is yes.

Before making his debut in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett competed in the Cage Warriors promotion. 'The Baddy' missed weight early on in his stint with the UK-based promotion.

'The Baddy', who competed at bantamweight at the time, first missed weight for the sixth professional fight of his career. Pimblett was scheduled for a bout against Martin Sheridan at Cage Warriors 65. However, it was later turned into a 136.8-pound catchweight bout as Pimblett failed to make weight.

'The Baddy' was then scheduled to face Cornard Hayes at Cage Warriors 68. The bout also turned into another catchweight fight as Pimblett failed to make weight once again, this time by over five pounds.

Despite Pimblett winning at Cage Warriors 68, the Brit made a major move after the fight, deciding to switch to featherweight. This change in weight class paid major dividends as 'The Baddy' later became the Cage Warriors featherweight champion.

Who has Paddy Pimblett lost to in MMA?

Paddy Pimblett is a massive talent in the UFC. Through his skills in the octagon, the fighter has earned the attention of MMA fans around the world during his short stint in the Octagon thus far.

However, to be the star he is today, Pimblett had to go through his fair share of losses.

The Liverpool native's first loss in MMA came during the second fight of his Cage Warriors career. Pimblett faced Cameron Else at Cage Warriors 60. Riding a four-fight win streak at the time, Pimblett was expected to do well. However, that wasn't the case as Else submitted 'The Baddy' via anaconda choke in round one.

Despite facing a loss early in his career, Pimblett did well to rebound. Not only did he win his next fight, but the Brit also amassed a nine-fight win streak, becoming the Cage Warriors featherweight champion in the process.

Pimblett's win streak and title reign came to an end when he fought Nad Narimani. On a two-fight win streak at the time, Narimani put in a brilliant performance to beat Pimblett via unanimous decision.

The loss against Narimani saw Pimblett move up to 155 pounds. While 'The Baddy' scored a win in his lightweight debut over Alexis Savvidis, he could not beat Soren Bak when they collided for the Cage Warriors lightweight title.

'The Baddy' bounced back and registered two victories before he signed with the UFC. In three appearances in the octagon, Pimblett has remained unbeaten, finishing all his opponents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far