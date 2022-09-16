Has Paddy Pimblett won a title outside of the UFC?

Paddy Pimblett has experienced a meteoric rise in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2021. Since his debut, fans have labeled the Brit a future champion. While Pimblett continues his journey towards UFC gold, 'The Baddy' has already experienced being a champion in two other promotions.

Pimblett won his first ever championship in professional MMA at the age of 20. Competing against Kevin Petishi at Full Contact Contender 13, Pimblett submitted the fighter and became the new FCC featherweight champion. Since then, Pimblett defended his title once against Miguel Haro before moving to Cage Warriors.

At Cage Warriors, Pimblett claimed the featherweight title when he beat Johnny Frachey via TKO in round one. After defending his title once against Julian Erosa, 'The Baddy' lost to Nad Narimani, which marked an end to his run at 145 lbs.

Since his loss to Narimani, Pimblett has moved up to the lightweight division. After clinching a victory at 155 lbs, the Brit contested for the lightweight title against then champion Soren Bak. Pimblett was on the losing end of the bout as Soren Bak registered a unanimous decision victory.

While such losses often hamper the minset of a fighter, Pimblett was successful in not letting the defeat get in his way. 'The Baddy' made a successful comeback as he won two consecutive fights in Cage Warriors and then signed with the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett is not looking for a fast entry into the UFC lightweight rankings

Despite Paddy Pimblett already being champion in two different promotions, the lightweight fighter isn't too worried about not being in the top 15 of the UFC lightweight division. While he has had only three win in the UFC, there is a lot of hype surrounding the British fighter.

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Pimblett mentioned that he wasn't close to the fighters at the top of the 155-pound division. While he acknowledged that, Pimblett seems to be in no rush to prove he belongs there.

"Have you seen some of the names on that list? Some of the names on that list are scary. “I don’t care [who’s next.] The UFC lightweight division is the best division in the whole UFC by far. It’s the deepest division. All the way down to rank 50 in lightweight is very good, so I don’t mind taking my time climbing up the rankings, I’m not in no rush. I’m going to take my time and earn a lot of money as I do take my time"

Check out what Paddy Pimblett said below:

Riding a three-fight win streak after beating Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt respectively, it will be interesting to see if the 155-pound fighter lives up to the hype.

