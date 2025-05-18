Hasbulla aka 'Mini Khabib' links up with Jon Jones in Thailand for unexpected UFC crossover moment

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones linked up with popular media personality, Hasbulla in Thailand.
Hasbulla shared pictures of himself enjoying in Thailand with Jones. In a post on Instagram, he wrote:
"I’m on holiday in Thailand"
Check out Hasbulla's post below:
Jones was last seen in action at UFC 309 when he defeated Stipe Miocic and is currently in talks to defend his title against interim champion Tom Aspinall.
'Bones' initially wanted to defend his title against Alex Pereira but the Brazilian came up short against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Jones asserted many times that he doesn't believe Aspinall will add to his legacy but UFC CEO Dana White believes the pair will fight in 2025.
Meanwhile, Hasbulla is also contracted with the UFC. The Russian curates funny content with UFC fighters and also brings a lot of eyeballs to the sport.
Former UFC heavyweight champion says Jon Jones is "out of his mind"
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was left confused by longtime rival Jon Jones' words. Jones recently claimed that he would defeat Cormier at heavyweight even more decisively than he did at light heavyweight.
Notably, Jones secured a unanimous decision over Cormier in their first meeting at UFC 182. In their rematch at UFC 214, he knocked Cormier out, though the result was later overturned to a no contest following Jones’ positive drug test.
The former two-division champion, Cormier responded to Jones' comments on ESPN's First Take and said:
"Let's make this true to everybody: Jon Jones, when I was actively fighting, said 'I would not fight Daniel at heavyweight because it gives him an advantage That's where he's best at,' He's out of his mind... It was very bad English from Jon Jones."
