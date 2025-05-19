Hasbulla drops hilarious Khabib Nurmagomedov reference after being asked about Tom Aspinall fight

Social media sensation Hasbulla recently made headlines with a witty Khabib Nurmagomedov reference while replying to a fan's comment on X regarding the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight.

Hasbulla responded to a fan who jokingly asked whether Aspinall would need to go through Hasbulla first before facing Jones, and if Hasbulla could make heavyweight on short notice. Hasbulla, known for his humor, shot back:

"I don't need the weight. Just send me the location and tell me when."

His remark was a clear nod to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic quote directed at Conor McGregor ahead of their 2018 showdown: “Send me location.”

The heavyweight title unification bout between 'Bones' and Aspinall is one of the most anticipated UFC matchups in recent history. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the promotion regarding when the heavyweights are set to clash.

Chael Sonnen believes brutal weight cuts were the reason behind Khabib Nurmagomedov's premature retirement

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently shared a video on his YouTube channel where he discussed the reason behind Khabib Nurmagomedov's early retirement from the sport. Sonnen appears to believe that the brutal weight cuts to make the 155-pound lightweight championship limit was the main reason why Nurmagomedov retired.

"The only reason didn't get Khabib to 30-0 is you wanted to do it at 155 pounds. Khabib, and everyone, would have stuck around. Georges St-Pierre is right on the list. All the guys you've ever seen retire would have done one more if you would have let them go up in weight."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:13):

'The Eagle' shocked the MMA world when he announced his retirement following his showdown against Justin Gaetjhe at UFC 254 in 2020. Nurmagomedov shared that he did not want to go against his mother's wishes and continue to compete in the UFC without his father by his side. He chose to walk away from the sport with a flawless professional record of 29-0.

