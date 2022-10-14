Hasbulla reveals that Khabib Nurmagomedov helped him sign contract with the UFC 

Russian social media celebrity Hasbulla Magomedov, affectionately known as Mini Khabib, has reportedly been working on a marketing deal with the UFC.

Earlier this week, in a surprise announcement via Instagram, the Russian revealed that he has finally signed an official contract to fight in the UFC. The internet sensation thanked UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov for helping him with the deal:

"Thanks to @UFC and @DanaWhite for the opportunity, I will try to justify your trust... Thanks to... @khabib_nurmagomedov for helping us with the contract. Thanks to brother Kurban Hasbulla.com and Justin @pinache_t All fans will soon be able to buy my Fightkit at UFC.COM and on my official store @hasbullaofficial @justinozuna. The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year." [Translated via Instagram]

The Russian suffers from a form of dwarfism. According to a report by the Mirror, the three-foot-four-inch social media star is believed to be 19 years old.

He initially gained fame for posting MMA spoof content. Hasbulla's first viral content was a video of him and singer Abdu Rozik, who also suffers from dwarfism, engaging in a fierce staredown.

Even though the the teenager has a long-standing beef with the world's smallest singer, a match between them is yet to become a reality.

The Tik Tok star is also seemingly close to Nurmagomeov and was ringside during UFC 267 to support Islam Makhachev. He is also expected to be in Makhachev's corner during UFC 280.

Henry Cejudo hilariously calls out Hasbulla

It looks like no one is safe from the wrath of 'Triple C'. Henry Cejudo has maintained a hilarious beef with the Russian internet sensation for well over a year at this point.

Cejudo famously called out the teenager after Khabib Nurmagomedov warned him to be wary of the Tik Tok star.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo #bendtheknee You better be careful what you wish for @hasbulla.magomedov I will throw you around like a new born, not even @khabib_nurmagomedov can save you from the wrath of Triple C! ☠️ You better be careful what you wish for @hasbulla.magomedov I will throw you around like a new born, not even @khabib_nurmagomedov can save you from the wrath of Triple C! ☠️🔪#bendtheknee https://t.co/90QbanoFnl

Earlier today, Cejudo posted a video on his YouTube channel reacting to the Tik Tok star's UFC signing. In the video, the former champion warned the Russian that he was next on 'Triple C's' radar.

The former two-division champion also joked that the duo were going to meet in the octagon to compete for the "WORLD GOATWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP" as part of UFC 282.

