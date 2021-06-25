Henry Cejudo proposes a catchweight fight after being called out by Hasbulla Magomedov

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has responded to internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov's callout of the former champ-champ. Commenting on Magomedov's Instagram post, Cejudo called for a catchweight bout between the two.

Henry Cejudo commenting on Hasbulla Magomedov's post.

"Talk is cheap! Let's meet at a catchweight." said Henry Cejudo.

Social media banter between Cejudo and Magomedov has been going on for quite some time. 'Mini Khabib' recently posted a picture of himself holding the UFC title. In the caption, Magomedov called out 'The Messenger,' saying he's following the former champ-champ.

"Henry Cejudo, take care of yourself. I'm following you!" said Hasbulla Magomedov.

Hasbulla Magomedov is an internet celebrity who got famous for posting funny videos on social media. The promotion of his fight with Abdu Rozik lofted the 18-year-old to internet stardom.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a light-hearted warning to Henry Cejudo regarding Hasbulla Magomedov

In a video posted by Rizvan Magomedov on Instagram, UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov can be seen interacting and having fun with a fan. During this interaction, 'The Eagle' sent a hilarious message to former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

"Brother [Henry Cejudo], be careful. Hasbulla's gonna kill you," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cejudo posted the same video to his Instagram account but with a different caption:

"You better be careful what you wish for Hasbulla Magomedov I will throw you around like a new born, not even Khabib Nurmagomedov can save you from the wrath of Triple C!"

Henry Cejudo is a former UFC two-division champion who has defeated high-level fighters like Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes.

His last bout in the promotion was at 249 in May 2020, when he took on Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title. After defeating Cruz via TKO in the second round of the fight, 'Triple C' announced his retirement from the sport.

Despite the retirement, Cejudo has not stopped trash-talking bantamweight fighters in the UFC.

Just following the lead of your teammate mate! You’ll be bending the knee soon you overgrown midget! Quadruple C #bendtheknee https://t.co/NSdhloyokx — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 19, 2020

Stop trying to take my pose you Dirty q-tip!

O’Mally should be sponsored by viagra since all he does is go limp @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/DLp1pg7vyG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 27, 2020

The Olympic gold medalist has taken an interest in Hasbulla Magomedov and can often be seen corresponding with the Russian celebrity on social media.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh