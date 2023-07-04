"Hasbulla can't takedown Conor Jr" - Fans debate the winner of Hasbulla vs. Conor McGregor's son

Conor McGregor Jr. and Hasbulla is the new matchup that fans are talking about on the internet.

Russian internet personality Hasbulla Magomedov, better known just by his first name Hasbulla, went viral over the last few years for his antics. Magomedov suffers from dwarfism, which is caused by a growth hormone deficiency, meaning the 20-year-old stands at 3 feet and 4 inches.

Fans on Twitter were debating who would win in a fight, Hasbulla or Conor McGregor Jr.:

"Unpopular opinion : Conor Mcgregor JR KO's Hasbulla in one round"

"Unpopular opinion : Conor Mcgregor JR KO's Hasbulla in one round"

One user claimed that Hasbulla would not be able to take down McGregor's son:

"Hasbulla can't takedown Conor Jr"

Another user seems to believe McGregor Jr. has inherited his father's deadly left hand:

"Nobody can take Conor Jr's left hand shot, nobody.."

One user backed Hasbulla:

"Hasbullah submits him easy"

Another user called Conor McGregor a 'beta':

"Nah Jr is probably a beta like his father. He'll fold & say 'it's only business' during a fight with Hasbulla."

"Nah Jr is probably a beta like his father. He'll fold & say 'it's only business' during a fight with Hasbulla."

Take a look at some more reactions:

One user made a reference to McGregor's past controversies:

"If he gets at daddy's cocaine stash then 100%"

Conor McGregor confirms an 'upcoming fight' amidst USADA controversy

Conor McGregor was looking to return to the octagon this year following the shooting of The Ultimate Fighter 31. He was planning to fight Michael Chandler, the rival coach in the competition.

However, last month, news broke out that the Irishman failed to enter the testing pool of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) six months before the last PPV of the year. This means, he would not be able to fight in 2023, barring an exemption from the UFC.

Amidst the USADA controversy, McGregor tweeted:

"I look forward to my upcoming fight. I am well in preparation."

Take a look at the tweet:

"I look forward to my upcoming fight. I am well in preparation."

'The Notorious' has been accused of using steroids while recovering from a broken foot. Fans believe his weight and muscle gain, along with the change in his facial structure can be connected with PED use.

Even his opponent Michael Chandler took to Twitter to express his disappointment and called out the Irishman. McGregor had not given any official statement regarding the controversy but has now confirmed he will be fighting soon.

Fans are wondering how 'The Notorious' will fight soon, even though he is not in the USADA testing pool. However, the UFC can grant McGregor an exemption like they did for Brock Lesnar, meaning he could fight despite not informing the USADA four months in advance.

