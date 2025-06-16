"Hate the farmer that took yo belt" - Israel Adesanya gets dragged into Joaquin Buckley beef after reacting to UFC Atlanta's Kamaru Usman fight

Joaquin Buckley has fired back at former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who admitted that he "hates" Buckley. This past weekend, Adesanya tuned in on fight night to support his longtime friend Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC Atlanta.

Usman locked horns with 'New Mansa' and won by unanimous decision. Adensaya, who was on his couch watching the fight, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, and told fans that he hates Buckley because something about the latter annoys him.

"I hate this n**** bro. I don't even use the word hate lightly, but I hate this n**** bro. Something about him just f***ing annoys me. Like, literally, I'm just trying to chill talk, like, hey man, we gotta get this going like he's rapping to me every single time. He's just so fu***ing annoying. At one point, I literally just walked away as he was talking. Maybe I'm just a hater, bro."

Trending

After Buckley lost to Usman, Adesanya also asked him to retire.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Buckley has now fired back at the former UFC champion, asking him to "hate the farmer" who took his belt. Replying to the X clip attached below by Championship Rounds, 'New Mansa' posted:

"Hate the farmer that took yo belt ni**a not me 🤣 #HateTheBoerNi**a Stand on business bout Africa or China or wherever the f**k you from b**ch 😆"

Check out Israel Adesanya and Joaqin Buckley's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Joaquin Buckley thinks fight with Israel Adesanya is "not a bad idea"

After Joaquin Buckley fired back at Israel Adesanya by replying to the above video, a netizen asked Buckley to move up and fight 'The Last Stylebender.' The fan posted on X:

"Move up and fight him then"

To which Buckley quipped:

"Not a bad idea 😁"

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Adesanya is on a three-fight losing streak, having lost his middleweight strap to Sean Strickland in 2023 and failing to regain it in 2024 when he faced champion Dricus du Plessis. In 2025, Adesanya was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi previously expressed a desire to run it back with Strickland in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.