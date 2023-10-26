"Haters, you're gonna have to keep trying" - Logan Paul shows off VADA test results, putting an end to steroid allegations 

Logan Paul recently boxed Dillon Danis in a winning effort back on October 14. The pair co-headlined MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. Despite winning every round, Paul was robbed of an unsullied win when Danis illegally attempted a guillotine, then sparked a brawl that led to his disqualification.

Ahead of the bout, and for most of his career as a combat sports athlete, Logan Paul has been dogged by accusations of steroid use due to his well-muscled physique. Dillon Danis made it a point to label his opponent a user of performance-enhancing drugs during the buildup to their boxing match.

Expand Tweet

Now, however, Logan Paul has hit back against the steroid allegations by revealing his VADA (not to be confused with WADA) test results on X/Twitter:

"I got my results back from VADA today. I want to address the steroid allegations before you see any news. I want to confess. I have been taking a lot of Prime Energy and putting it in my mouth and then swallowing it and that gives me a good boost for my workouts, which makes me have a good physique. The results are negative. Haters, you're gonna have to keep tyring. No performance-enhancing drugs."

Steroid allegations aren't new to Paul, and they've even been lobbied against his younger brother, Jake Paul. While 'The Problem Child' doesn't have a physique as well-muscled as his older brother, he is known for being a better functional athlete in the ring and has tremendous knockout power.

Logan Paul's WWE Championship aspirations

After beating Dillon Danis, Logan Paul used his post-fight interview to express his passion for professional wrestling, which he is exceptionally gifted at. He punctuated the interview by revealing his desire to face legendary pro wrestler Rey Mysterio for WWE's United States Championship.

Whether WWE decides to have him dethrone 'The Master of the 619' remains to be seen. Furthermore, 'Maverick' has been spotted in the company of Dominick Mysterio, which may be an indication that WWE is considering having him defeat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship in a title match at Crown Jewel.