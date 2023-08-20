“The test injections are beyond obvious now” - Logan Paul’s jacked training camp photo sparks doping accusations on Twitter

Fans are accusing Logan Paul of using steroids after he released a training camp photo showcasing his physique.

On October 14, Paul is scheduled to return to the boxing ring for a six-round exhibition bout against Dillon Danis. With less than two months until the event, the WWE superstar is preparing to start his training camp. He provided a brief update to his fans on Twitter by posting a shirtless photo with the caption saying:

“excited to start training camp”

Expand Tweet

Paul has his Twitter comment section turned off, but that didn’t stop fans from “quote tweeting” the post. After seeing his physique, many people accused him of using steroids, including the following:

“Makes sense @dillondanis said he didn’t want to take a drug test. It’s so well known WWE juice up there stars. Look at everyone who’s died because of it Eddie and Chris Benoit”

“Bruh … the test injections are beyond obvious now … nonetheless, homie is sauced, mad respect”

“Shld I get on gear and look like this”

“There is a very high likelihood (not 100%) that @LoganPaul is on steroids... those shoulders, arms, traps and low body fat are hard for naturals. Becomes even more obvious when compared with his brother's physique. All that extra muscle will slow him down in the ring though”

“Juiced out of his mind lol”

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will be the co-main event for “The Prime Card” in Manchester, England. In the main event, KSI looks to do what Jake Paul couldn’t by defeating Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight superstars Tyson Fury.

KSI vs. Fury is scheduled for eight rounds and will also be an exhibition boxing match.

Twitter comments

Dillon Danis calls out Logan Paul for allegedly using steroids, Paul responds

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has intensified over the past few weeks. Danis has continuously insulted Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, by sharing photos of her with ex-boyfriends and other guys. ‘El Jefe’ has taken another step in his trash-talking by accusing his upcoming opponent of steroids by saying:

“It makes sense why you turned down Olympic-style drug testing. You juice head, all that muscle mass – you'll gas in that ring.”

Logan Paul responded by denying several different accusations made by Danis:

“You lied about this You lied about wanting to go 8 rounds You lied about the cease & desist You lied about saving my life in NYC You lied about being a real fighter”

Regardless of the potential moral lines crossed, Danis has done a phenomenal job promoting his upcoming boxing match. With that said, ‘El Jefe’ needs to silence the doubters by showing up on October 14 after gaining a reputation for pulling out of fights. If the 29-year-old does pull out, he must pay a $100,000 fine due to contractual obligations.

Expand Tweet