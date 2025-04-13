"Have some respect” - Fans brutally slam undefeated featherweight for alleging Alexander Volkanovski “ran” from Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight title in sensational fashion against Diego Lopes at UFC 314. The Australian looked as good as ever for the majority of the 25-minute fight, as he controlled the range and the pace of the fight en route to a unanimous decision win.

Ad

However, undefeated featherweight contender Lerone Murphy posed a question about Volkanovski's performance, alleging that 'The Great' ran from Lopes during the fight.

Murphy competed in the main event of last week's card (April 5), a UFC Vegas 105 clash against Josh Emmett. The Brit won the bout but was heavily criticized for his performance by fans. His opponent also mimicked the running motion near the end of their fight, implying that Murphy ran from him when they fought.

Ad

Trending

With 'The Miracle' feeling that his performance was akin to Volkanovski's at UFC 314, he posed the following question to fans on X:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Is volk running?"

Catch Lerone Murphy's post about Alexander Volkanovski below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were less than impressed with the featherweight contender and took to the comments section to slam Murphy. One fan wrote:

"Have some respect"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While others wrote:

"Is he copying your method? Idiot"

"Like you did against Josh Emmett, you'd know a thing or two about running"

See more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Murphy's post about Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski reflects on victory over Diego Lopes: "Tougher than I expected"

UFC 314 saw history being made as Alexander Volkanovski became the first fighter over the age of 35 to win a UFC title in the 155-pound division or below.

Ad

'The Great' proved all of his doubters wrong, having suffered two brutal knockout defeats in his previous two fights. The Australian's chin looked to be fully recovered against the hard-hitting Lopes, who managed to stun his opponent in Round 2 and 4.

However, the 36-year-old recovered well and dominated the majority of the exchanges before being crowned victorious at the end of five rounds. The featherweight champion was interviewed by mainevent whilst backstage, where he reflected on his performance, saying:

Ad

"I was close to getting into [a fire fight] with him.... We were confident we were up [on the scorecards]... We know his best chance is catching me. He fought a great fight though. He was tougher than I expected, and he landed a lot more than I expected."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Diego Lopes below (1:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.