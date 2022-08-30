"Have some respect" - John McCarthy reacts to Sean Strickland claiming Luke Rockhold won the belt at "a very easy time"

Sean Strickland recently went off on Luke Rockhold after the former middleweight champion announced his retirement at UFC 278. While slamming Rockhold's performance against Costa, Strickland also claimed that the former champion's title reign was during "a very easy time".

Former UFC referee John McCarthy did not take too kindly to Strickland's criticism of Rockhold after his retirement. McCarthy noted that Rockhold was a champion in two MMA promotions, an achievement that demands respect.

According to the former UFC referee, Strickland should not disrespect Rockhold unless he achieved a similar feat. The 59-year-old said on the Weighing In podcast:

"I'm just gonna say it as simple as it is. Luke Rockhold was a world champion, two organizations. Until such time that you are, have some respect for him. He did it."

Sean Strickland disappointed with Luke Rockhold's performance, wasn't expecting him to win against Paulo Costa either

Luke Rockhold made his return to the octagon against Paulo Costa in the co-main event at UFC 278. Rockhold managed to go the distance with 'Borrachinha' in a weird 'Fight of the Night' battle, although he appeared to have emptied his gas tank by round two. The former UFC middleweight champion announced his retirement in the immediate aftermath of his unanimous decision loss to Costa.

Sean Strickland claims to be happy about Rockhold bidding farewell to MMA. He labeled the former champion an "uptight c**t" while expressing happiness about his retirement.

Strickland also claimed that he wasn't expecting Rockhold to win his bout against Costa at UFC 278. However, the middleweight standout was disappointed nonetheless to see Rockhold's poor showing. The 31-year-old recently told The Schmo:

“No one thought Luke was gonna win. We all knew that. You guys knew that. I knew that. F**king guy is a champion. He does train. He wasn’t going to win, but like, he’s not a f**king can. You don’t win a belt, even if he did win at a very easy time. You don’t win a belt and then f**king suck.”

