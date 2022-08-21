"This is a glorified street fight" - Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and other MMA pros and fans react to "bizarre" Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold fight

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold turned out to be one of the oddest UFC fights in recent history.

The co-main event of UFC 278 had it all: action, drama, thrill, and even some unintentional comedy. The bizarre turn of events began when the former middleweight champ seemingly gassed out immediately after just a few exchanges.

However, Rockhold remained a constant threat throughout the match as he landed massive shots and occasionally dropped Costa. The bout was also paused after Rockhold poked his opponent's eye, and again when 'Borrachinha' blasted the former champ with a low blow.

Finally, the iconic battle was bookended with a graphic scene of Rockhold being on top of Costa, rubbing his own blood all over his opponent, who seemed to be having a blast as it was happening.

Watch the video below:

Needless to say, Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold caught the attention of fighters and fans alike. Check out the best comments from UFC Twitter below:

Conor McGregor often chimes in with his thoughts during UFC broadcasts. He usually takes these opportunities to insert himself into the conversation, but this time, 'The Notorious' was too awestruck to proceed with his usual antics.

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Ben Askren, Billy Quarantillo, Megan Anderson, Chase Sherman, and Nina Nunes are on the same page as McGregor. Strong adjectives including "crazy", "bizarre", "strange", and "wild" were thrown around to describe the bout.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA What a scrap! Looked like a crazy adrenaline dump on both sides early in the first round. But they kept pushing hard! #UFC278 What a scrap! Looked like a crazy adrenaline dump on both sides early in the first round. But they kept pushing hard! #UFC278

Funky @Benaskren This fight is fucking wild, I love it! This fight is fucking wild, I love it!

Billy Quarantillo @BillyQMMA Wild ass fight Wild ass fight

Chase Sherman @ChaseShermanUFC Bizarre, is that a good adjective?

#278 Bizarre, is that a good adjective? #278

Raphael Assuncao @RaphaAssuncao

Congrats both of these guys! Great co-main fight for sure #UFC278 Congrats both of these guys! Great co-main fight for sure #UFC278 Congrats both of these guys!

Understandably, a few fighters couldn't help but get fixated on the final sequence of the fight. Rafael dos Anjos, Chris Curtis, and Marion Reneau fired off their takes regarding the blood-rubbing incident.

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513

#UFC278 That better be a fucking meme within the next 3 minutes.. That better be a fucking meme within the next 3 minutes..#UFC278

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA Was Luke trying to kiss Borrachinha at the end? Was Luke trying to kiss Borrachinha at the end?

Funky @Benaskren Why was he just rubbing blood all over him, wtf. Never seen that before. Why was he just rubbing blood all over him, wtf. Never seen that before.

However, not everyone appeared to have enjoyed the bout. YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul – aka the biggest heel in MMA – labeled the bout a "glorified street fight."

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassing



This a glorified street fight



Both ez money. Bruhhhh lolRockcock vs Paulo is embarrassingThis a glorified street fightBoth ez money. #UFC278 Bruhhhh lol Rockcock vs Paulo is embarrassingThis a glorified street fight Both ez money. #UFC278

Finally, there are those who came away from watching the bout admiring Rockhold's heart and never-say-die attitude. UFC standouts Derek Brunson, Belal Muhammad, Raphael Asuncao and referee Marc Goddard all took to Twitter to heap praise on the former titleholder.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson 🏾 🏾 🏾 #UFC278 Luke Rockhold left it all in the octagon Luke Rockhold left it all in the octagon 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFC278

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Luke had moments …showed so much heart he had nothing left after the second Luke had moments …showed so much heart he had nothing left after the second

Raphael Assuncao @RaphaAssuncao

Congrats both of these guys! Great co-main fight for sure #UFC278 Congrats both of these guys! Great co-main fight for sure #UFC278 Congrats both of these guys!

Megan Anderson @MeganA_mma rubbing his blood all over Costa!! Hahaha



#ufc278 Luke Rockhold is a freaking animal for that endingrubbing his blood all over Costa!! Hahaha Luke Rockhold is a freaking animal for that ending 😂 rubbing his blood all over Costa!! Hahaha#ufc278

Marc Goddard @marcgoddard_uk Absolute bat shit crazy fight. Unquestionable heart from Luke Rockhold. Respect. Absolute bat shit crazy fight. Unquestionable heart from Luke Rockhold. Respect.

Joe Joe Giannetti 💀 @Giannettimma what an og. Nothing to be ashamed of #UFC278 If you're hating on Rockhold's performance just remember he dropped paullo in every roundwhat an og. Nothing to be ashamed of @LukeRockhold If you're hating on Rockhold's performance just remember he dropped paullo in every round👀 what an og. Nothing to be ashamed of @LukeRockhold #UFC278

Luke Rockhold hints at retirement after losing to Paulo Costa at UFC 278

Luke Rockhold burst into tears after his fight with Paulo Costa went the distance. It appears that the former UFC middleweight champ already knew he lost even before the decision was announced.

During his post-fight interview, Rockhold took his gloves off – a traditional gesture of retirement in the UFC. The former champ didn't outright confirm he was retiring, though. However, based on his post-fight interview with Rogan, this might be the last time we witnessed the former champion compete inside the octagon.

"I gave it my all, man," an emotional Rockhold said. "I just didn't... I'm f***ing old."

Watch Luke Rockhold's interview below:

