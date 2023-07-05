"Have you seen him?" - Anthony Smith feels UFC light heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill "needs to get on a diet"

Jamahal Hill has not fought in over six months and Anthony Smith believes it is high time the champion got on a diet.

The UFC light heavyweight champion has not fought since his victory over Glover Teixeira in January this year. The American has called for a fight against Jiri Prochazka next.

On Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith's Believe You Me podcast, the Brit asked 'Lionheart' if he had heard anything from Hill about a potential fight against Prochazka or even when he was going to fight next, to which Smith replied:

"I haven't, I seen him in Jacksonville and at that time he still hadn't heard anything but he said that's what he was looking for. He said that Jiri sounds like he's gonna be ready soon, he didn't hear anything on a date yet though."

He added:

"He needs to get on a diet, that's what he needs to do, have you seen him? He gets heavy."

Michael Bisping then spoke about how Jamahal Hill was not scared to show fans the weight that he gained as he created funny content with Merab Dvalishvili. Smith added that the champion gets really heavy and currently weights more than 240 pounds.

Jamahal Hill claims Jiri Prochazka is avoiding a fight against him

Jiri Prochazka vacated his title in the interest of keeping the division going after he suffered a dislocated shoulder. The injury forced him to pull out of his title defense against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282.

The injury was initially expected to put him out of action for over a year, but the Czech fighter is now posting updates on Instagram that suggest a return is imminent.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney shared a screenshot of one of Prochazka's posts, writing:

"Jiri will literally climb a mountain to avoid fightin Sweet Dreams"

Jamahal Hill responded to the tweet saying:

"I see no lies"

Jamahal Hill believes Jiri Prochazka is ducking a fight against him. Although Anthony Smith confirmed that the pair are in talks, there is no official fight confirmation or date.

Hill will look to solidify his status as champion by beating arguably the toughest fighter in the division. Prochazka, on the other hand, will want to win back the title.

