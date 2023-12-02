“Have they no shame” - Conor McGregor goes off on Irish PM’s “embarrassing” decision to call back minister from COP28 to handle internal crisis

Conor McGregor wasn’t happy with Leo Varadkar’s decision to make Eamon Ryan temporarily leave the COP28.

Over the past month, McGregor has been outspoken on social media about his disagreements with the Irish government. Earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ further voiced his frustration due to a questionable decision made by the Prime Minister of Ireland.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, a.k.a COP 28, is currently being held in Dubai, with Irish politician Eamon Ryan in attendance. The problem is Ireland is having their own issues, leading to a no-confidence vote to pursue change.

As a result, Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, has called for Ryan to return for the vote before flying back to Dubai. Considering the Irish politician is attending a climate change conference, it’s fair to say the situation is ironic.

Once the news was shared by The Journal, an Irish news source, Conor McGregor responded on X with the following message:

“Because what’s 24,000km’s worth of aviation emissions into the system anyway, when climate is on the line! Embarrassing. Have they no shame? @GretaThunberg”

What’s next for Conor McGregor in the UFC?

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021 in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. At the end of round one, the former two-division UFC champion suffered a severe leg injury, which ended the fight and put his combat sports career on hold.

Since then, McGregor overcame the adversity and returned to training. He was initially supposed to make his highly-anticipated Octagon return at the end of 2023. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old didn’t fulfill his USADA obligations, which were required to make him eligible to fight.

Even though the third-party organization won’t be working with the UFC starting in 2024, ‘The Notorious’ has re-joined the USADA testing pool. McGregor is now expected to fight again in the first half of the upcoming calendar year.

Once McGregor returns, he is expected to face former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Earlier this year, ‘The Notorious’ and Chandler coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31, with the latter finding the most success.

‘Iron’ last fought on November 12, losing against Dustin Poirier by third-round submission. Chandler holds a promotional record of 2-3, but he’s undoubtedly become a fan favorite due to his action-packed fights.