“He absolutely stinks of money” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival to Joshua vs. Wallin Riyadh boxing event triggers mixed reactions from fans

Cristiano Ronaldo is in attendance at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main event features a clash between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin, with Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker as the co-headliner.

The undercard was in full swing with several finishes by the time Ronaldo entered and took a seat in the front row alongside Turki Al-Sheikh. The Portuguese football star was later joined by former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor in the adjacent seat.

Ronaldo made it to the arena just in time for Daniel Dubois's intense bout with Jarrell Miller, with 'Dynamite' securing a TKO victory with around 10 seconds remaining in the final round.

Fans responded to Ronaldo's entrance with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"CR7 is being paid to be back for another big fight"

Another wrote:

"Bet he absolutely stinks of money"

"His wife didn’t go cuz she was bored af on the last one 💀"

"He doesn't like boxing, stop making him do this lol"

"Sitting in the arena with sunglasses on I don’t care you’re a superstar get them off 🤡"

"He heard world champion he know that could never be him 😂😂😂"

Credits: @queensberry and @DAZNBoxing on X, @dazn_ca on Instagram

Exploring Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi association

Cristiano Ronaldo made a transition to the Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr in January, playing a pivotal role in elevating Saudi Arabia's presence on the global sporting stage.

The 38-year-old forward inked a lucrative two-and-a-half-year contract valued at over 200 million euros ($220.16 million) with the Riyadh-based football club. With Riyadh now considered his second home, Ronaldo frequently takes part in high-profile events, one notable occasion being his ringside presence at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou super fight in October.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently gearing up for an upcoming match against Al-Ittihad scheduled for December 26.