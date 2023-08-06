“He was actually choking me” - Jake Paul slams Nate Diaz for breaking the rules with illegal chokehold during boxing match

Jake Paul reflected on Nate Diaz choking him with a guillotine during their boxing match.

On Saturday night, August 5, ‘The Problem Child’ defeated Diaz by unanimous decision after 10 rounds of boxing. Although the Stockton native lost, he managed to steal some of the attention from Paul’s win by momentarily locking in an illegal guillotine during the final round.

During the post-fight press conference, both fighters discussed the choke, with Diaz saying he didn’t squeeze. Paul had a different interpretation of the situation, which was transcribed by ESPN Ringside:

“He f*cking choked me! He was actually choking me. I was like, ‘This is crazy'. I didn’t think he was gonna stop but he had it in… That’s why I want to do it back in MMA… If it was it was MMA, I would have dropped to a double-leg, picked him up, and dropped him on his head.”

Jake Paul’s win against Nate Diaz advanced his professional boxing record to 7-1. Although he continues to receive backlash, the 26-year-old believes he will become a boxing world champion by 2026. ‘The Problem Child’ is expected to fight KSI or a rematch against Tommy Fury for his next boxing match.

Meanwhile, Diaz remains a promotional free agent after temporarily parting ways with the UFC in September 2022. He plans to return to the Octagon, but it’s unclear if that will happen for his next fight.

Jake Paul claims KSI would be ‘easy work’ in a boxing match

Jake Paul and KSI, a fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer, have had a long-term rivalry fueled by “the sweet science”. Over the past three years, they have gone their separate ways in the boxing world, but a highly-anticipated matchup between them has seemed inevitable.

After defeating Nate Diaz on Saturday night, ‘The Problem Child’ participated in a back-and-forth argument with KSI on Twitter. During the online exchange, Paul had this to say about his rival:

“You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events. Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. Im helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would f*ck you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy work.”

Before potentially focusing on fighting Jake Paul, KSI must worry about his upcoming boxing match on October 14. The 30-year-old is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, who handed ‘The Problem Child’ his first loss in February. Similar to KSI’s last four fights, the bout against ‘TNT’ will be under an exhibition ruleset.

