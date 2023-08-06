UFC world decimates Jake Paul despite win, wants him fed to Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier - "Got fetish for old retired MMA fighters"

In an electrifying showdown, Jake Paul proved his resilience, bouncing back from his first boxing defeat by securing an impressive victory against former UFC star Nate Diaz. The main event cruiserweight clash at the American Airlines Center in Dallas saw Paul spoil Diaz's plans of walking away with a victory in his boxing debut.

While Diaz showcased his trademark tenacity and toughness in the later rounds, Paul stuck to his well-crafted game plan and remained the busier fighter throughout the thrilling encounter. 'The Problem Child' even added a highlight to his performance by sending Diaz to the canvas in the fifth round.

The battle showcased the grit and determination of both competitors, and Diaz's loyal fanbase showered him with appreciation for his courageous effort in the ring. With this momentous victory, Jake Paul continues to make waves in the boxing world and solidifies his position as a rising star in combat sports.

However, several fight fans are still not impressed with Paul's trend of cherry-picking fights with MMA veterans on the tail end of their careers. Others proposed the idea of having skilled boxers like Alex Pereira and Dustin Poirier challenge Paul inside the squared circle.

Reacting to the fight, one fan candidly expressed:

"I’m cool with Jake Paul winning the fights he’s handpicked. What I’m not cool with is the people that don’t realize who he picks. Give him anyone his actual weight that’s relevant. Deadass Sean Strickland gets him out of there in 4. I’m not even upset about Diaz I’m just saying."

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: 'The Problem Child' offers a $10 million rematch to the former UFC star in MMA following boxing bout

Jake Paul extended an intriguing challenge to Nate Diaz following his remarkable victory over the UFC legend. Despite Diaz's reputation for being tough, Paul showcased his resilience and took a unanimous decision win in their exhilarating cruiserweight clash at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

After the fight, Paul praised Diaz's toughness but emphasized his impressive conditioning, allowing him to last the grueling ten rounds. Now setting his sights on MMA, Paul made a jaw-dropping $10 million offer to Diaz for a rematch in the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Paul stated:

“I want a run at MMA … I want $10 million, PFL, that’s the offer. Let’s run it back in MMA, and make it fair. I won one, now it’s your chance in your home territory. MMA, let’s do it.”

Catch Paul's comments below:

