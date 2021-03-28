"He ain't fighting you" - Belal Muhammad reacts after Vicente Luque calls out Nate Diaz after UFC 260 win

Belal Muhammad did not pull any punches responding to Vicente Luque's call-out of Nate Diaz post the UFC 260 win.

Vicente Luque secured a great win over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. In the post-fight interview, Vicente Luque called out Nate Diaz, who has been out of the octagon since November, 2019.

"I wanna take this time to call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past. He didn't respond. I think right now I got a big win, I got a great streak coming on. My style, it matches perfectly. I am gonna go forward. I'm gonna punch everybody in the face and try to get that knockout... And I think Nate is a perfect fight, let's go!"

Responding to Vicente Luque's call out, Belal Muhammad took to Twitter to say that Nate Diaz was not going to fight anybody who is not McGregor, Masvidal, or Muhammad, inserting his own name into the mix.

If your name isn’t mcgregor masvidal or Muhammad Nate Diaz ain’t fighting you — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 28, 2021

With this win, Vicente Luque not only took his current winning streak to three, but also snubbed any chance Tyron Woodley had of making a comeback in the UFC. A win over the 7th-ranked former champion will also bring Luque closer to a possible future shot at the title, which is currently held by Kamaru Usman.

Who will Nate Diaz likely to fight on his return?

Nate Diaz has not competed inside the octagon since losing the BMF title fight to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 via doctor's stoppage. He has been training amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with his brother Nick Diaz, a video compilation of which was shared on their YouTube channel a few months ago.

The Stockton native's return has been in the works for a while now, but there has been no official announcement regarding the opponent or the weightclass. UFC president Dana White said in a TheMacLife interview that Nate Diaz was coming back at lightweight and that they had an opponent in mind.

Nate Diaz himself has called out Dustin Poirier post the latter's UFC 257 win over Conor McGregor, who is also rumored to have a trilogy fight, bringing their iconic rivalry to a full circle.

Alternatively, as Belal Muhammad pointed out in his tweet, Nate Diaz's return could also be in a BMF title fight rematch against Jorge Masvidal. However, 'Gamebred' is currently scheduled to challenge Kamaru Usman a second time for the UFC welterweight belt.