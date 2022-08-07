He has already done more than I can ever dream of - Mohammed Usman on joining the UFC roster with brother Kamaru Usman

Mohammed Usman is excited about the idea of him fighting alongside his brother Kamaru Usman in the UFC.

At the UFC Vegas 59 post-fight press conference, 'The Motor' was asked for his thoughts on there now being two Usmans in the UFC. The 33-year-old replied:

"Oh man, it feels incredible. I'm just trying to write my own path. My brother, he's already did more than I could ever dream of in this sport. So, I'm just blazing my own path. I'm just taking it a day at a time."

Watch the full UFC Vegas 59 post-fight press conference below:

Mohammed Usman had a good day at the office on Saturday. 'The Motor' took on Zac Pauga in a heavyweight clash and finished him in the second round to win The Ultimate Fighter. Usman was also awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his knockout victory and took home an additional sum of $50,000.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist MO USMAN WITH THE LEFT HOOK TO BECOME THE TUF CHAMPION #UFCVegas59 MO USMAN WITH THE LEFT HOOK TO BECOME THE TUF CHAMPION #UFCVegas59 https://t.co/zZhaXQIRSb

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman is gearing up for his upcoming title defense later this month. The UFC's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter will look to defend his welterweight title for the sixth time when he runs it back with former foe Leon Edwards at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou on Mohammed Usman's win at UFC Vegas 59

Kamaru Usman was in his brother Mohammed's corner for his fight at UFC Vegas 59. Obviously, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was ecstatic upon seeing his brother win The Ultimate Fighter, the same show he himself won back in 2015.

UFC @ufc #UFCVegas59 The P4P king was fired up after his brothers KO The P4P king was fired up after his brothers KO 👏 #UFCVegas59 https://t.co/W69H4dubku

While he was backstage after the fight, the welterweight champion expressed his thoughts on his brother's win.

"Feels great. I mean, you know? We still making history, each and every day. First brother ever to [win The Ultimate Fighter], you know, in the history of the sport, that's something big. I think when we're done, they're gonna see how monumental our mark is on this sport. It's time now."

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, a close friend of the Usman family, took to Twitter to hail Muhammed Usman's performance. 'The Predator' tweeted:

"A new contender was born in the heavyweight division and personally I want no business with this man Congrats brother @Umohammed97"

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Congrats brother A new contender was born in the heavyweight division and personally I want no business with this manCongrats brother @Umohammed97 A new contender was born in the heavyweight division and personally I want no business with this man 😂 Congrats brother @Umohammed97 🙌 https://t.co/YMSEA6oPdS

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far