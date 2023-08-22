“He has already won” - MMA Twitter goes wild as Dillon Danis wears ‘Japan incident’ prop to troll Logan Paul at press conference

Dillon Danis has proved yet again that he is the king of trash talk with a prop that he wore to the press conference for his next fight.

Both Danis and Logan Paul were in London for the press conference of their fight. The pair are set to fight each other in a boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Ahead of their fight, Conor McGregor's training partner pulled out his best piece of trash talk yet as he wore a cap that is similar to the one Paul wore in his infamous Japan video.

Here's what fans had to say about it:

"Dillon's trolling is just on another level, Logan better have prepared something big"

One user said:

"He has already won"

Another user said:

"I died when he told Logan to put it on"

One user said even If Paul wins the fight he has lost:

"Even if Logan wins this fight he’s lost"

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis get into a heated exchange involving Nina Agdal, Conor McGregor and CryptoZoo

Dillon Danis did not hold back at the press conference for his upcoming fight. Everything he spoke about on Twitter, he reiterated verbally in front of a live audience.

Danis kept bringing up Paul's fiance Nina Agdal and 'The Maverick' defended her by saying:

"Bro, you've resorted to attacking a woman as your fight tactic? No wonder you're friends with Conor McGregor. Where is he by the way? Where is coach McGregor and why won't he take my bet?"

Danis responded by saying:

"Why won't you pay back to people from CryptoZoo"

Dillon Danis brought up the CryptoZoo 'scam' that Logan Paul was a part of in which users lost a combined total of close to $2 million in the project. Paul said he was working on paying the users back and the crowd was shocked to hear what Danis had just said. 'The Maverick' also claimed that Nina Agdal's apartment costs more than his opponent's entire net worth.