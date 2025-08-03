“He always shuts my mouth” - Caio Borralho leans toward Khamzat Chimaev but confesses Dricus du Plessis keeps proving him wrong

Caio Borralho has weighed in on the UFC 319 headliner in which champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his middleweight championship against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.Borralho believes Chimaev will be able to dethrone du Plessis quickly. 'The Natural' also thinks that the way 'Borz' submitted Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in the first round with a rear-naked choke-cum-face crank, he would apply similar pressure against du Plessis when they meet later this month.However, Borralho is not counting du Plessis out completely. In a recent interview with The Schmo, he said:&quot;I always bet against DDP, and he always shut my mouth. But I'm feeling like this can be a fight as fast as the fight with Khamzat and Whittaker, like a finish in the first round or the beginning of the second round. 60% of me says Khamzat will finish this fight real fast, but 40% says that Dricus, with his size and weight, and height... He can stop the takedown, can survive the first two rounds and then the fight gets better for him.&quot;Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:Caio Borralho discusses Khamzat Chimaev's retirement rumoursAhead of Khamzat Chimaev's upcoming title challenge, Caio Borralho has claimed that he has heard rumors about Chimaev's retirement if he wins the UFC middleweight crown.In the past few years, 'Borz' has battled COVID-19 and major injuries and illnesses that have also hampered him from staying active inside the octagon. In a recent interview with MMA Hoje, while talking about the retirement rumours, Borralho said:&quot;I heard somewhere, some people are saying that if he wins the belt, he's going to retire. There are some little talks, some whispers. Some whispers that if he wins the belt, he will retire. You know, I'm not sure of that. I don't know if I believe that or not, but it's an option.&quot;'The Natural' added:&quot;He has a lot of money already. Like a lot of money. He's good with money… Why not retire? I would do the same.&quot;Check out Caio Borralho's comments below: