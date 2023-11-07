“He would be arrested after that fight” - Fans debate outcome of potential super fight between Dustin Poirier and Bellator legend MVP

Dustin Poirier put up a cryptic tweet that simply read, "UFC 300," and fans have been discussing potential fights for the former interim champion.

Dustin Poirier has just one win in his last three octagon outings and his last loss to Justin Gaethje ended in a brutal knockout defeat. The 34-year-old is seemingly now looking to get back into the cage at the historic UFC 300 card.

Fans were discussing potential opponents for him when one user called for a fight between Poirier and Michael Page. 'MVP' is currently a free agent and rumored to be signing with the UFC.

Here's what fans had to say:

"Wow thats a stand up banger"

One user said:

"Dustin would be arrested after the fight"

One user said 'MVP' does not deserve to fight a high-ranked UFC fighter:

"You being silly now mvp don't deserve to fight a high ranked opponent like DP. Maybe Dan Hooker or Bobby Green"

One user suggested a four-way fight:

"First Four way fight: Connor - Chandler - Gaethje - Poirier. And a knife is dropped in the middle of the octagon"

Dustin Poirier discusses a return to the octagon

Dustin Poirier was at the Mr. Olypmia event in Orlando, Florida, this past weekend promoting the new Celsius energy drink line at the competition. The UFC fighter is one of the faces of the energy drink.

While in Orlando, he spoke to MMA Mania's Drake Riggs about his return and what plans he has next. 'The Diamond' does not have plans of retiring anytime soon.

"I don't really have a whole lot of plans, I'm just kinda sitting back, training, trying to remain a student. And when the phone rings with the right name, I'll know it's the one and we'll take it from there. So I'm not like trying to to over plan or have this comeback story or anything like that, I'm just trying to get better."

Dustin Poirier will want to get back to winning ways against a high-ranked opponent if he wants another shot at the title. Despite fighting for the undisputed belt twice, he has failed to win it to date.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 8:00 onwards):