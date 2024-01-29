"He has ba**s to do it" - Fans react to footage of retired strongman Eddie Hall training with interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall

Retired strongman Eddie Hall recently joined interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall for an MMA training session and the footage of their session drew a lot of reactions from fans.

After retirement, Hall transitioned to boxing and fought archrival Hafthor Bjornsson in 2022. The 36-year-old is now set to fight 2023's World’s Strongest Man in Mitchell Hooper in February 2024.

Hall recently teamed up with his compatriot Tom Aspinall to hone his MMA skills, and posted a short clip from his session with Aspinall on his Instagram.

Fight fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the training footage.

“Eddie has b***s to do it.”

“Ur going to get whooped.”

“Great editing haha yay Eddie Hall won !!! Nup he won don't wanna hear it! Fair and square cmon now let's go !!! Haha”

“@eddiehallwsm next year you should enter the Royal Rumble.”

“you’d think by the sheer size of Eddie's neck he would be easy to choke out.”

“Eddie vs Brock Lesner.”

Tom Aspinall appreciates Eddie Hall’s improvements

Eddie Hall and Tom Aspinall trained together a few months ago when the retired strongman signed a contract to fight in MMA. Aspinall is considered one of the best grapplers in the upper weight classes and possesses a well-rounded skillset.

He shared his thoughts on Hall’s progression in MMA after wrapping up the training session, saying:

“You can definitely see that with your grappling especially, you definitely have more of an idea positionally of what to do, what not to do, definitely! Whereas last time, it was a bit all over the place. Now you can see you're trying to get the under hooks in, trying to make the space, get the guard back, get back to your feet and stuff like that! It takes a while to learn so you can tell you’ve been putting the work in.”

Hall will fight Mitchell Hooper on Feb. 17, 2024, in the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. He was knocked out by his training partner a few weeks ago. However, the incident has not affected his fight schedule.

Meanwhile, Aspinall won the interim UFC heavyweight title in November 2023. He has been campaigning for a title unification bout with undisputed heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who is currently recovering from injury.