“He banned me from the gym because…” - Dillon Danis blasts former BJJ coach for flip-flopping on Diaz brothers, says he's a ‘hypocrite’

Dillon Danis has launched a stinging critique at his former Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach, Marcelo Garcia. Garcia, a Brazilian submission grappler and a highly decorated 4th-degree black belt Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, has long been regarded as one of the world's finest grapplers.

In a recent post on his X handle, 'El Jefe' wrote:

"The biggest hypocrite in the world is a man I once looked up to like a dad, Marcelo Garcia. He banned me from the gym because, as a kid at dinner, I said I liked the Diaz brothers’ style. He suspended me for months, but now he has brought him into his gym for a seminar. It’s funny how life works. The real ones never get the respect they deserve. I would have taken a bullet for that man, but now he’s contradicted himself, and that hurts."

Dillon Danis Fires Shots at Logan Paul and Nina Agdal at UFC 295

Dillon Danis found himself back in the public eye as he sounded off on Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. The YouTube sensation and WWE superstar Logan Paul famously out-boxed Danis at the Misfits Boxing event on October 14.

During the recently concluded UFC 295 event, both Logan Paul and his fiancee, model Nina Agdal, were in attendance. Not one to let a feud simmer down, 'El Jefe' took to social media with a fiery tweet:

"I'm in the same section better hide you little bit*h and you little h*e"

The heated rivalry between Danis and Paul seems far from over, and with Danis's recent departure from Bellator MMA, his efforts to secure a spot on the UFC roster have intensified. Not limiting his challenges to Paul, Danis has also been vocally targeting established UFC fighters like Paddy Pimblett.

In a post, the BJJ fighter wrote:

"My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!"

