"He basically gave me $850,000" - Adin Ross reveals how Dana White once saved him from a brutal gambling losing streak

Dana White is a notorious gambler, and his expertise in the field once spared polarizing streamer Adin Ross from a truly crippling financial loss. The revelation was made by Ross himself during his latest appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST.

When asked about his most memorable night gambling with White, Ross didn't hesitate. It was the pair's first encounter, and Ross was in $800,000 in debt while playing blackjack, which just so happens to be White's specialty.

"Okay, so the first time I met Dana White, I'll never forget this, I was down $800,000. All markers, they're on the table. Dana sits with me, he's like, 'How you doing, kid? Dana.' I'm sitting there with him, and when I tell you I didn't put any money in, this guy brings me from $800,000 in debt up to, like, $50,000. We were there battling for five hours. He basically gave me $850,000. He saved my debt."

Check out Adin Ross talking about his first encounter with Dana White (23:46):

It is one of several memorable moments involving White and gambling. According to longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan, this aggressive gambling streak, which has yielded tremendous success, once led to White being banned from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moreover, White's obsession with gambling is such that he has even brought blackjack tables onto yachts, prompting Rogan to describe it as a 'sickness' at one point. Fortunately for White, he hasn't suffered any serious financial loss, and continues to find unprecedented success as the UFC CEO.

Dana White once gifted the Nelk Boys a large sum of money

A few years ago, Dana White gifted Kyle Forgeard, one of the Nelk Boys, $250,000 as a birthday present. The moment was chronicled by Forgeard, who took to X with a clip of White handing him the gift. Unfortunately, the gesture wasn't well received by the MMA fandom.

Check out White's gift to the Nelk Boys:

Many criticized White for the large sum of money gifted to a social media influencer, given that the UFC is widely lambasted for its controversial pay structure. However, in classic fashion, White dismissed the criticism and defended his right to do with his money as he pleased.

