"He beat another woman?" - Fans erupt as Jon Jones goes on delirious rant during concerning live stream

MMA fans were left shocked as Jon Jones went on a rant during a concerning late-night livestream, which quickly went viral on the internet.

In a recent Instagram live session at midnight, the UFC heavyweight champion made a cryptic statement, saying:

“You go on a trip, and get p*ssed off, disappointed. And as a Dad, you just wanna kill ‘em.”

An X user, Curfig, shared the livestream video of Jones on X, which quickly sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts. Fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on heavyweight Kingpin’s cryptic rant.

'Bones,' without offering further context, abruptly ended the video, leaving fans and followers puzzled about the incident that provoked such strong emotions.

One fan shared a hilarious reaction, speculating that this situation might lead to Jones delivering his best performance yet, writing:

“This just means we'll get his best performance.”

Another user, with a touch of sarcastic humor, asserted that ‘Bones’ might defeat Tom Aspinall in a potential fight, commenting:

“Now I'm worried he may beat Aspinall.”

Another fan took a jab at Jones' past arrest involving a hit-and-run incident with a pregnant woman, commenting:

“All pregnant women in his vicinity need to be put on high alert.”

One X user commented:

“He beat another woman?.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Jon Jones concerning Instagram Live. [Screenshot courtesy: @curfig on X]

Jones defended his heavyweight title for the first time at UFC 309 this past November. He squared off against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and delivered a dominant performance. He secured a TKO victory in the third round with a devastating spinning back kick to the rib cage.

Jon Jones seemingly addresses concerning Instagram Live situation

As the video quickly gained significant reaction from fans, many expressed concern over Jon Jones' cryptic statement.

It seems that Jones has now addressed the situation. In a now-deleted tweet, he took to X and wrote:

“Sorry, was just getting crazy. I’m done over it.”

Check out the screenshot of Jon Jones' X post below:

Screenshot of Jon Jones' X post. [Screenshot courtesy: @JonnyBones on X]

However, the American star is yet to provide an explanation for the situation or clarify why he made those comments during the Instagram Live.

Meanwhile, his return to the octagon remains uncertain. Jones has shown little interest in a title unification bout with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and has instead expressed a desire to face Alex Pereira in a super fight.

