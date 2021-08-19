"He could beat them all right now" - Javier Mendez says Khabib Nurmagomedov is still in fighting shape, believes he can still beat the best in the world

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov can still beat any of the top fighters in the UFC today.

In an episode of his podcast, Javier Mendez spoke about how 'The Eagle' can still fight and win any time he wants. The MMA coach said:

"To this day, you know, people may not realize that Khabib, right now, if you asked me, 'Can Khabib beat who-and-who right now?' I'd say he'd beat them all right now. Still. You know, just get ready to go. Hey, if he wanted to fight next week, he can fight next week, I mean, he's in shape all the time. That is something that I get the privilege to see."

Nurmagomedov retired at the top of the mountain, taking his undefeated streak of 29-0 along with him. The Dagestani fighter announced his retirement immediately after his third successful UFC lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to hint he might retire in an interview with ESPN journalist https://t.co/drQlZ5com3 #MMA — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) October 24, 2020

While rumors about Nurmagomedov's possible return did the rounds for months after his retirement, his stance regarding the permanence of his decision remained unchanged.

"I have no desire to come back and I don't think I ever will"



Khabib Nurmagomedov reaffirms his decision to retire from #MMA 👉 https://t.co/BasfkwXrgp — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 22, 2021

However, Javier Mendez revealed that things have changed with Khabib Nurmagomedov as far as training is concerned. The trainer said:

"The only thing that is different about Khabib now, than before, is, before, no one could win a round except Islam [Makhachev] here and there. Now, he lets the guys win a lot. He lets them. Anyone he spars with, he lets them win, so they can get better. Before, when he was fighting, nuh-uh, you are not getting it. You're getting you a** whooped, or you're getting handled properly, you know, not whooped on, but you definitely know you're getting handled. The super challenge was always Islam."

Javier Mendez reveals whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever return to the octagon

Khabib Nurmagomedov has stated countless times that he does not plan on returning to the octagon. However, he did give the world of MMA a ray of hope leading up to UFC 257, where he said he would consider returning if any fighters on the card excited him.

Although that scenario did not take place, and Khabib Nurmagomedov has since made his stance on a return crystal clear, the world of MMA can't help but hope for a comeback.

Javier Mendez shared his insights about whether Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely to return to competition:

"To this day right now, like I said, he could still reign over everybody if that's what he wanted to do. But, I seriously doubt that he would ever decide to do anything other than what he is doing right now. He loves coaching, he loves promoting the Eagle Fighting Championship."

Watch the full podcast episode here:

