"He could become the middle weight champion of the world again"- Henry Cejudo has a masterplan for Robert Whittaker to beat Israel Adesanya if they go for the trilogy

Henry Cejudo believes Robert Whittaker has the potential to defeat Israel Adesanya and become the UFC middleweight champion again.

'The Messenger' recently uploaded a post on Twitter giving advice to Whittaker. Cejudo said that if 'The Reaper' manages to protect his lead leg from Adesanya and improve his wrestling skills, he could very well become the champion again.

"If Whitaker could protect his lead leg against style bender and work on his wrestling entries he could become the middle weight champion of the world again," wrote Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo's comments came after Whittaker's fight on September 3. In the UFC's first event in Paris, 'The Reaper' took on Marvin Vettori in a three-round co-main event.

The former champion showed that he still has a lot left in the tank, as he completely outclassed Vettori for 15 minutes and cruised to a dominant decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker had a razor-close fight at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker have crossed paths on two different occasions in the UFC octagon. The two middleweights first faced off at UFC 243 for the middleweight title.

That night, 'The Last Stylebender' rose to the occasion and knocked Whittaker out in the second round to be crowned the new champion.

Their second encounter took place at UFC 271 and was a much more competitive fight than the first one. The fight went the full 25-minute distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Adesanya. But many believed that 'The Reaper' was the rightful victor in that fight.

With the recent victory at UFC Paris, Robert Whittaker has once again proved to be one of the best middleweights in the UFC. But the two losses against Adesanya may prove to be a huge roadblock in Whittaker getting another title shot.

Adesanya is currently scheduled to defend his title against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. If 'Poatan' manages to dethrone 'The Last Stylebender', there is a chance that 'The Reaper' may get a title shot with one or two more wins in the UFC.

But if Adesanya manages to successfully defend his title against Pereira, the possibility of a third fight between him and Whittaker looks bleak.

