"He becomes a part of my highlight reel" - Michael Chandler claims that a fight against Justin Gaethje is the biggest fan favorite fight on the planet

Michael Chandler has made it clear that for his next octagon outing he is hoping to fight Justin Gaethje.

The former Bellator lightweight champion believes a matchup with 'The Highlight' is potentially the biggest fan favorite fight at the moment.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler claimed that either Gaethje could become a part of his highlight reel, or he could be added to Gaethje's...

Chandler even added that a fight against Gaethje could be a good old-fashioned, passionate scrap, since both men have a similar style of fighting.

“I think Gaethje-Chandler is probably the biggest fan favorite fight on the entire planet right now. I think he becomes a part of my highlight reel or I become a part of his highlight reel and both of us come forward and enjoy a good old fashioned, passionate scrap. That’s how he’s wired. That’s how I’m wired."

Michael Chandler further stated that Gaethje has been on the tip of the UFC's tongue for a while. He added that his management team have also discussed a bout with 'The Highlight' ever since Chandler arrived in the UFC.

Chandler lastly mentioned that the fight against Gaethje hasn't worked out so far for numerous reasons, after there were talks of the two men potentially crossing paths earlier in the year.

“Justin Gaethje’s been on the tips of the UFC’s tongue, our tongue, myself and my management, since we signed with the UFC. It just hasn’t worked out that way for numerous different reasons.”

Could Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje cross paths next in the UFC?

Michael Chandler is currently on the back of a loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262, where failed to win the vacant UFC lightweight title.

However, 'Iron' Mike has promised to make his way back into the title picture and wants to do so by beating Justin Gaethje.

It remains to be seen if the UFC is willing to book a fight next between two of the promotion's top lightweights. Michael Chandler has already made it known that he wants to fight once again before the end of 2021.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.