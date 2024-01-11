“He was a bit slow” – Muay Thai royalty Buakaw says Superbon couldn’t keep up with Tawanchai’s speed

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek caught the marquee showdown between top striker Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn back in December and is convinced that the former won the fight.

Tawanchai successfully defended the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title by defeating Superbon by unanimous decision in their headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

True as billed, the much-awaited five-round showdown was a barnburner right from the get-go. The two went at each other with a lot of aggressiveness, throwing spirited exchanges.

24-year-old Tawanchai, however, managed to keep the lead in the scorecards and eventually got the nod of all of the judges for the win.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Buakaw shared his thoughts on what went down in the clash between Tawanchai and Superbon, highlighting how the champion’s speed worked to his advantage.

The 41-year-old decorated striker said:

“In round three, both fighters were beginning to engage in more counterattacks. Superbon was stepping up his game, counter-punching. But he was still a bit slow, slower than Tawanchai by two steps. Tawanchai’s kicks were getting him on point.”

The win was the second successful title defense of Tawanchai of the world title he seized in September 2022. The first came in February last year where he stopped Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov just 49 seconds into their contest with a nasty leg kick.

Tawanchai open to giving Superbon a rematch

Given how competitive their title clash was, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai said he is open to giving Superbon a rematch at some point in the future.

The 24-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout made it known following his hard-earned unanimous decision victory over Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tawanchai said:

“I would give him a 10 and I wouldn’t mind a rematch. If there was a rematch, that would be fun.”

But while he is open to a rematch with Superbon, Tawanchai also expressed interest in gunning for a second world title, particularly the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title that Superbon used to hold but is now in the possession of Chingiz Allazov.

In preparation for his kickboxing push, Tawanchai competed twice in the striking art prior to his showdown against Superbon. He won both matches in convincing matches.