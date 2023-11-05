"He blackmailed me for £1 million" - Conor Benn fires barrage of insults at Chris Eubank Jr. ahead of their potential mega-fight

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. are edging closer to what would be an all-British mega-clash, with both parties keen to get a deal finalized.

The pair were scheduled to face-off inside the squared circle in October 2022, but 'The Destroyer' failed a pre-fight drug test several days before fight night, resulting in the bout being canceled.

Their previously scheduled clash was an anticipated one, due to the rivalry between Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr., the fathers of the pair of current pugilists. Theirs was one of the nastiest feuds in British boxing history and added a different dynamic to last year's potential fight between their sons.

But there seems to be a heated rivalry brewing between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. in the wake of Benn's positive drug test. According to 'The Destroyer', the fight has become "personal" for him, due to the words and actions of Eubank Jr.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Conor Benn claimed that 'NextGen' had blackmailed him and shared a fiery message with his potential next opponent:

"Before it was just business, it is what it is, it's become very personal... Just the way he conducted himself, the way he lied. The way he blackmailed me for £1 million. It don't sit well. I'm not one for rubbing salt in people's wounds. Never kick a man when he's down... I'm not surprised his dad ain't in his corner."

Watch the video below from 8:24:

Conor Benn says he will retire Chris Eubank Jr. after finishing him

Conor Benn believes that he will retire Chris Eubank Jr. after their expected clash, set to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

Their previously scheduled bout was canceled just days before fight night after Benn tested positive for a prohibited substance.

Both men have fought since. Eubank Jr. faced Liam Smith in consecutive bouts, losing the first via TKO before scoring a win of his own via stoppage.

'The Destroyer' made his return from suspension in September against Rodolfo Orozco, who proved to be tougher than expected. But Conor Benn walked away with a unanimous decision win, and a clash with Chris Eubank Jr. appears to be next on the cards.

Ahead of their potential fight, Benn sent a message to 'NextGen' during an interview with Matchroom Boxing:

"He gets absolutely destroyed, there's no comeback, there will be no comeback after he fights me. When I said, 'When I beat him I'll put him into an early retirement.' I'll put him into retirement. And I said that before, and people didn't believe me... I give him two, three rounds tops, and I end his career."

Watch the video below (4:30):