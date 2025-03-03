  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He doesn't block leg kicks” - Denis Puric says Takeru’s defense must be on point to have a shot at beating Rodtang

“He doesn't block leg kicks” - Denis Puric says Takeru’s defense must be on point to have a shot at beating Rodtang

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 03, 2025 08:30 GMT
Takeru (L) and Rodtang (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Takeru (L) and Rodtang (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Denis Puric hopes Takeru Segawa learned his lesson against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and will check leg kicks this time around. If not, the Japanese superstar could once again absorb a ton of punishment, especially in his lower body, against Thai destroyer Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ad

'The Natural Born Crusher' will take on the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion in a five-round kickboxing duel in the curtain closer of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

Among those excited to witness two of the best 135-pound strikers in the world go at it is Puric, who gave his two cents on this epic match-up at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, 'The Bosnian Menace' warned Takeru to fortify his defenses or risk getting lit up by 'The Iron Man'.

"This guy needs to learn how to f***ing block. He doesn't block leg kicks. Like, bro, get a guy to teach you how to block, what the f**k is wrong with you? Or at least if you take it, don't just take it. Take it and counter! Use it as a counter. Don't just sit there and take it. That s*** hurts, man. Trust me."
Ad

Takeru, of course, suffered severe injuries when his lead leg was tenderized by Superlek in their five-round battle last year. We'll find out if the Japanese superstar has already made adjustments at ONE 172. Watch the full event via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Denis Puric says Takeru vs. Rodtang will go the full distance

Given how stubborn Takeru and Rodtang are, Denis Puric expects these two to cancel each other out in terms of toughness.

Ad

In the same interview, the 39-year-old expressed his belief that the Team Vasileus athlete could weather Rodtang's best shots and reach the final horn.

"Takeru's durable man, and so is Rodtang. You've seen that with Superlek, right? The guy chewed up his leg. I've never seen a leg like that in my life, never, ever! And he broke his knee in two places right? And that's a hard injury to come back from."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी