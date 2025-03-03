“He doesn't block leg kicks” - Denis Puric says Takeru’s defense must be on point to have a shot at beating Rodtang

Denis Puric hopes Takeru Segawa learned his lesson against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and will check leg kicks this time around. If not, the Japanese superstar could once again absorb a ton of punishment, especially in his lower body, against Thai destroyer Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

'The Natural Born Crusher' will take on the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion in a five-round kickboxing duel in the curtain closer of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

Among those excited to witness two of the best 135-pound strikers in the world go at it is Puric, who gave his two cents on this epic match-up at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, 'The Bosnian Menace' warned Takeru to fortify his defenses or risk getting lit up by 'The Iron Man'.

"This guy needs to learn how to f***ing block. He doesn't block leg kicks. Like, bro, get a guy to teach you how to block, what the f**k is wrong with you? Or at least if you take it, don't just take it. Take it and counter! Use it as a counter. Don't just sit there and take it. That s*** hurts, man. Trust me."

Takeru, of course, suffered severe injuries when his lead leg was tenderized by Superlek in their five-round battle last year. We'll find out if the Japanese superstar has already made adjustments at ONE 172. Watch the full event via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Denis Puric says Takeru vs. Rodtang will go the full distance

Given how stubborn Takeru and Rodtang are, Denis Puric expects these two to cancel each other out in terms of toughness.

In the same interview, the 39-year-old expressed his belief that the Team Vasileus athlete could weather Rodtang's best shots and reach the final horn.

"Takeru's durable man, and so is Rodtang. You've seen that with Superlek, right? The guy chewed up his leg. I've never seen a leg like that in my life, never, ever! And he broke his knee in two places right? And that's a hard injury to come back from."

