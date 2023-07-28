"He broke my nose in the fight" - Michael Chandler names former UFC interim lightweight champion as hardest hitting opponent ever 

Michael Chandler recently broke down the UFC 291 main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. 'Iron' has faced both men inside the octagon and during his breakdown revealed that one of the two men is the hardest hitter he has ever faced.

Whilst Gaethje is known as 'The Highlight' and has five more knockout wins than 'The Diamond', Chandler named Poirier as the hardest puncher he's faced.

On his YouTube channel, 'Iron' broke down the mechanics behind Dustin Poirier hitting so hard. Michael Chandler also stated that 'The Diamond' broke his nose during their UFC 281 clash:

"As far as power, people ask me, 'Who is the hardest puncher who [I] have ever been hit by?' Dustin Poirier. [He] broke my nose in the fight. Every single shot was a thud... if you guys watch his training, go watch his training, his bag work - when you watch the way his hips, his feet, his shoulders, his core, everything turns on every single punch when he's doing that bag work. That's where he generates all of his power."

Michael Chandler continued by saying that Justin Gaethje carries the speed advantage over Poirier:

"Justin Gaethje has the speed advantage. But he kind of just throws those [punches] as fast as he can and hopes they land. And when they do land, they hurt, but they're less of a thud than Dustin Poirier's [punches]."

Watch the video below from 4:00:

Michael Chandler predicts a decision victory in Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje bout at UFC 291

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to do battle in the main event of UFC 291 for the BMF title this weekend.

Their rematch will come five years after their epic Fight of the Night at UFC on Fox 29.

Given both Poirier and Gaethje's nature for violence, Michael Chandler's prediction is somewhat surprising. He said during the aforementioned fight breakdown:

"My prediction is Justin Gaethje wins via decision. Similar to what we saw against him and Tony Ferguson, obviously we know he finished Tony Ferguson late in the fight. I think it was the fifth round, fourth or fifth round. I don't think he finishes Poirier, but I do think he beats him with output." [8:29]