"He broke records" - UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson discusses Conor McGregor's film debut in 'Road House'

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's film debut in the 'Road House' remake, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month.

The film has been a successful hit for the streaming platform as they reported that it had attracted 50 million viewers worldwide over the first two weekends since the release. The number is significant as it became the Amazon MGM Studios' most-watched produced film debut ever.

During a recent episode of his Jaxxon Podcast, the former UFC light heavyweight champion discussed the Irishman's film debut and whether he should continue venturing into film. He heaped praise on 'The Notorious' and mentioned that he proved to be a bankable star in Hollywood. He said:

"I would like to see Conor [McGregor] in more movies. I think he did a great job acting and stuff like that. And, you know, it's already been said that he broke records being a first-time actor, making that type of money. I think anything he touch turns to gold. I would love to see him in more movie roles."

Jackson is no stranger to film either as he starred in the film adaption of the 1980's hit series 'The A-Team' along with Liam Neeson, Jessica Biel, and Bradley Cooper. It will be interesting to see whether McGregor agrees to more film roles as he will certainly have interest following the success of 'Road House'.

Conor McGregor drops hint on potential return to the UFC

The MMA community was buzzing on social media as Conor McGregor dropped a hint regarding his long-awaited UFC return.

The former two-division champion uploaded a video of himself getting prepared to make his walkout for a previous bout along with a caption that hinted that his return is imminent.

It read:

"Coming soon"

'The Notorious' has been known to drop hints in his social media posts, but this time UFC CEO Dana White also shared the post to his Instagram story as well.

McGregor has been out of action since suffering his leg injury during his UFC 264 loss against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman has been linked to a bout against Michael Chander since last year, so it remains to be seen whether an official announcement will be made prior to UFC 300.

